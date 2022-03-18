Rose Petal Rice Pudding

This delicately sweet and distinctly Persian dessert from Darioush Wines co-founder Shahpar Khaledi is a part of the winemakers’ typical Persian New Year spread. The floral and milky pudding makes a fitting end to the classic Nowruz feast (or any other occasion, really). Khaledi likes to pair the delicate rice pudding with Darioush’s Late Harvest Shahpar, an aromatic white dessert wine with honeysuckle, citrus, and apricot notes.

Featured in “Ringing in Nowruz Napa Valley-Style.”