Author Vaughn Stafford Gray learned to make this supremely Instagrammable ruby-hued beet juice cocktail from sugarcane farmer and cane juice entrepreneur Toussaint Davy who touts the drink as a healthful “elixir cocktail.” The jury is out on whether or not Davy’s recipe can mend a broken heart, but the resulting refreshment is so well-balanced, you just might confuse it for a more innocent juice bar beverage. For the best results, seek out (or juice your own) fresh-pressed sugarcane, lime, ginger, and beet juices, which retain more of the raw ingredients’ potency and wholesome goodness.

Featured in “Reclaiming Sugarcane From Its Dark History to a Sweet—and Healthful—Drink.”

Love Liquor Highball Beet juice, sugarcane, and citrus lend this gingery rum drink a bright-yet-earth depth. Yield: serves 1 Time: 5 minutes Ingredients 1 1 ⁄ 2 oz. beet juice

⁄ oz. beet juice 1 1 ⁄ 2 oz. sugarcane juice

⁄ oz. sugarcane juice 1 1 ⁄ 2 oz. Appleton Estate Signature rum

⁄ oz. Appleton Estate Signature rum 1 1 ⁄ 2 oz. J Wray & Nephew Overproof White Rum

⁄ oz. J Wray & Nephew Overproof White Rum 1 ⁄ 2 oz. fresh lime juice

⁄ oz. fresh lime juice 1 tsp. ginger juice Instructions To a cocktail shaker or mixing glass filled with ice, add the beet juice, sugarcane juice, rums, lime juice, and ginger juice. Using a cocktail spoon, stir all the ingredients until chilled. Add fresh ice to a highball glass, strain the cocktail into it, and serve.

vaaseenaa/Getty Images

