Seaweed Brown Butter Pasta
‘A gateway recipe for seaweed skeptics,’ according to Hetty McKinnon, this easy weeknight dish packs a briny, umami punch.
- Serves
4
- Cook
30 minutes
This seaweed brown butter pasta recipe, from author Hetty McKinnon’s new book, Tenderheart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds, is all about umami. If it’s your first time cooking with dulse, the lettuce-like red seaweed, you’ll love its clean, briny flavor. Toasting it lends it a pleasant smokiness. The seaweed butter is also terrific tossed with roasted vegetables or slathered on crusty bread.
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup dried dulse flakes
- 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, or vegan butter, at room temperature
- ½ tsp. fine salt, plus more to taste
- ¼–½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 lb. linguine, or other long pasta
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 medium shallots, or 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 3 Tbsp. white (shiro) miso
- Grated Parmesan cheese and vegan furikake, for topping (optional)