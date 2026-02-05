Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon
Japanese radish is pan-fried in soy sauce until golden brown in this comforting side.

By Chihiro Tomioka

Published on February 5, 2026

Inspired by the classic French combo of radishes and butter, this Japanese riff opts for daikon, gently pan-fried until hoku-hoku, an onomatopoetic term for foods that are soft, warm, and slightly dry or fluffy. Rather than literally referring to a physical cue, hoku-hoku evokes the feeling of biting into something hot and yielding, the kind of heartwarming food one might crave after a day out in the cold. Combined with toasty, savory shoyu, or Japanese soy sauce, the result makes an excellent side dish or otsumami, a snack to serve with drinks.

Featured in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.

  • Serves

    2

  • Time

    10 minutes

Tristan deBrauwere

Ingredients

  • 1½ Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 2 medium daikon radish (12 oz.), peeled, halved lengthwise, and cut into 1-in. half-moons
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. shoyu (soy sauce), divided
  • 2 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Instructions

Step 1

In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the daikon in a single layer and sprinkle evenly with 1 tablespoon of the shoyu. Turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook, turning once, until the daikon is tender and both sides are deep golden brown, 8–10 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the lemon juice and remaining shoyu, and toss gently. Serve hot.
  1. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the daikon in a single layer and sprinkle evenly with 1 tablespoon of the shoyu. Turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook, turning once, until the daikon is tender and both sides are deep golden brown, 8–10 minutes. Remove from the heat, add the lemon juice and remaining shoyu, and toss gently. Serve hot.
Recipes

