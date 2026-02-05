Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon

Inspired by the classic French combo of radishes and butter, this Japanese riff opts for daikon, gently pan-fried until hoku-hoku, an onomatopoetic term for foods that are soft, warm, and slightly dry or fluffy. Rather than literally referring to a physical cue, hoku-hoku evokes the feeling of biting into something hot and yielding, the kind of heartwarming food one might crave after a day out in the cold. Combined with toasty, savory shoyu, or Japanese soy sauce, the result makes an excellent side dish or otsumami, a snack to serve with drinks.