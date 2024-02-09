Sorghum Crinkle Cookies
Sweet and earthy sorghum syrup is the star ingredient in these warmly spiced treats.
20 cookies
1 hour 20 minutes
Sorghum syrup, a grassy-tasting sweetener that had its heyday in the Civil War era, is still produced in small batches throughout rural regions of the American Midwest and South, including Northeast Missouri. In this sorghum crinkle cookie recipe from Alline Anderson—co-owner of the Milkweed Mercantile, a solar-powered and straw-insulated bed-and-breakfast in Rutledge, Missouri—the sweetener’s earthy, nutty notes are balanced by the milder, caramelly flavor of brown sugar. Look for sorghum syrup at specialty grocers, or online.
Featured in “The Anabaptist Community Taught Me Everything I Know About Sorghum Syrup,” by Benjamin Brownlow.
Ingredients
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ground ginger
- ½ tsp. ground cloves
- ¼ tsp. fine salt
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ¾ cup softened shortening
- ¼ cup sorghum syrup
- 1 large egg
- ½ cup sanding sugar, for rolling the cookies
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
