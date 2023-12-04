Drinks
Southside
This minty gin refresher became a classic at New York’s iconic ‘21’ Club.
- Serves
1
- Prep
5 minutes
This classic gin refresher was invented at the South Side Sportsmen's Club on Long Island before becoming the signature cocktail at New York’s '21' Club in the 1930s. It has the minty herbaceousness of a julep or mojito (without the muddling) with an additional shot of botanicals from the gin.
For the mint simple syrup, add several sprigs of mint while preparing the standard 1:1 recipe. Set aside to cool to room temperature, then strain.
Featured in “Why Repeal Day Is Still a Party 90 Years Later,” by Amanda Schuster.
Ingredients
- 2 oz. dry gin
- 1 oz. mint simple syrup
- 4–5 mint leaves, plus a sprig for garnish
- 1 oz. fresh lemon juice
- Soda water
Instructions
Step 1
To a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the gin, simple syrup, mint leaves, and lemon juice and shake well until chilled. Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice, top with a splash of soda water, and garnish with the mint sprig.
Continue to Next Story