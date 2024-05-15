Rose Veal Meatballs with Yellow Tomato Butter

Because the grassy, subtly beefy flavor of rose veal is so good on its own, Bob Perry, who heads the foods lab at the University of Kentucky, seasons these meatballs simply, with salt and white pepper. For the buttery sauce, Perry recommends seeking out canned yellow tomatoes—which have less acid and more sugar than the red ones. “Yellow tomatoes highlight the lighter flavor of the veal rather than smothering it as a red sauce would,” he says.