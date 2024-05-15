Rose Veal Meatballs with Yellow Tomato Butter
The glossy, golden sauce is all the adornment these meatballs need, served plain or over pasta.
- Serves
6–8
- Cook
1 hour 15 minutes
Because the grassy, subtly beefy flavor of rose veal is so good on its own, Bob Perry, who heads the foods lab at the University of Kentucky, seasons these meatballs simply, with salt and white pepper. For the buttery sauce, Perry recommends seeking out canned yellow tomatoes—which have less acid and more sugar than the red ones. “Yellow tomatoes highlight the lighter flavor of the veal rather than smothering it as a red sauce would,” he says.
Unlike traditional veal, which typically comes from young cattle raised in unsanitary feedlots, rose veal (also called rose beef) is always pasture-raised, and can be purchased online from Our Home Place Meat, a cooperative of farmers dedicated to high animal welfare standards.
Featured in “Veal’s Reputation is Complicated—And Worth Reassessing” by Keith Pandolfi.
Ingredients
For the tomato butter:
- 4 cups (32 oz.) canned crushed tomatoes, preferably yellow
- 16 Tbsp. salted butter
For the meatballs:
- 2 lb. ground rose veal
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
- ¼ cup (1 oz.) finely grated parmesan cheese, plus more
- ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup finely chopped parsley leaves
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp. each kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper, plus more
- Spaghetti, for serving (optional)
- Fresh basil leaves
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story