Coffee-brewing technology is at the top of its game, and it’s difficult to keep up with the latest innovations, much less the various models for each brand. Should you buy a simple pour-over setup or a fully automatic countertop brewer that you can program for various uses? If you go for an automatic machine, should you buy a separate grinder or should you go for a coffee maker with a grinder built in?

If you’re looking for an automatic brewer, an all-in-one that has a built-in grinder is worth considering. The upside of such a device is that it’s just one machine on your counter, so it will likely take up less space than a separate brewer and grinder. The downside is if that if one part of the machine breaks and needs repair — or replacement — the fix is more costly than repairing or replacing a standalone product. But the all-in-one coffee makers with built-in grinders on the market right now are a level above previous generations of such devices, built to last and to help you dial in your perfect morning brew.

Once you’ve committed to the genre, you’ll need to decide how fancy you want to get, as well as the aesthetic you’re going for. Even more important is what kind of grinder is inside your brewer of choice, as well as the range of brewing options possible. Here are seven of the best coffee makers with grinders, from single-servers to 12-cup brewers for those truly in need of a morning wake-up call.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Breville Grind Control

Blade VS Burr: burr | Capacity: 12 cups | Dimensions: 12.5 x 8.5 x 16.3 inches | Type: drip |

Pros Burr grinder

Fully programmable

Reusable filter

Steeping technology

Thermal carafe Cons Needs frequent cleaning

Why we chose it: The Breville Grind Control is aptly named, giving you the ability to brew precisely the style of drip coffee you prefer, and it’s fully adjustable for different roast levels, as well as fully programmable.

Of all the coffee makers with built-in grinders on the market today, the Breville has the highest-quality burr grinder and offers the most variables for controlling the brew. It also comes with a reusable filter, so there’s no need to purchase paper filters, and coffee is brewed into a well-insulated thermal carafe that will keep it warm for several hours.

What we love most about this machine is its steeping technology, which mimics the “bloom” you can easily achieve with pour-over drippers that release carbon dioxide and enhances the flavor.

Because it’s a fairly complex machine with many moving parts, it tends to need frequent cleaning if it gets daily use.

Blade VS Burr: blade | Capacity: 12 cups | Dimensions: 10 x 13.5 x 15.5 inches | Type: drip |

Pros Inexpensive for all-in-one

Reusable filter

Large capacity Cons Blade grinder

Somewhat flimsy build quality

Few brewing control variables

Why we chose it: The Black+Decker 12-Cup Mill & Brew is an affordable all-in-one coffee brewer that is perfect for novice users and offers a surprising range of programmability, as well.

The Black+Decker 12-Cup Mill & Brew coffee maker with a grinder is perfect for those who don’t need the Cadillac of coffee brewers. It’s a solid-performing machine that offers programming options and a built-in blade grinder. The machine is very lightweight, so it doesn’t always feel as sturdy as other models, but that’s a small price to pay for a bargain in the roughly $70 range. It also has a small footprint on the counter, another perk.

Best For Ease Of Use: Cuisinart Grind & Brew

Blade VS Burr: burr | Capacity: 12 cups | Dimensions: 19.96 x 32.27 x 40.28 inches | Type: drip |

Pros Burr grinder

Streamlined profile

Fully programmable with easy instructions

Reusable filter Cons Cleaning is labor-intensive

Relatively loud grinder action

Why we chose it: The Cuisinart Grind & Brew is the simplest fully automatic coffee maker with a grinder on the market.

The Cuisinart Grind & Brew coffee maker with a built-in grinder has intuitive controls, clear instructions, and simple multi-step processes to help you achieve your desired cup style. There’s also a charcoal water filter for making sure the flavor of your water doesn’t obstruct the coffee’s aroma and flavor. Comes with a thermal carafe. Cleaning can be labor-intensive.

Best For Espresso: Philips Espresso 3200

Blade VS Burr: burr | Capacity: n/a | Dimensions: ? | Type: espresso |

Pros Ceramic burr grinder

Relatively compact

Excellent temperature control

Makes 5 different espresso drinks with the touch of a button Cons Expensive

Milk frother lacks finesse

Why we chose it: The Philips Espresso 3200 is a brand-new model that offers the ability to make five styles of espresso drinks with the push of a button.

The Philips Espresso 3200 is for those who want their daily coffee in espresso format but still in an all-in-one package. The built-in ceramic burr grinder is top-notch, and shots are consistent in terms of volume and temperature. Using the milk frother takes some practice to get it right. Our favorite thing about this machine is that it’s relatively quiet, and everyone in the family can enjoy different styles of espresso drinks with the push of a button.

Best Compact: Krups Personal Cafe

Blade VS Burr:burr | Capacity: 4 cups | Dimensions: 9 x 6.3 x 11.6 inches | Type: drip |

Pros Compact

Affordable

Burr grinder

Reusable filter Cons Grinder only has two settings

Not many programming options

Why we chose it: The Krups personal Café is a high-quality coffee maker with a built-in grinder for small kitchens or offices with limited counter space.

The Krups Personal Café packs a lot into a small machine. Its most impressive feature is a burr grinder — though it has only two settings, it still offers a more consistent grind size than a blade grinder. It’s designed for small households, maxing out at four cups. It has a reusable filter and is easy to clean. It doesn’t offer many programming options, but the basic function is solid, and it’s an affordable device.

Blade VS Burr: burr | Capacity: 1 cup | Dimensions: 11.02″ x 7.28″ x 12.67″ | Type: drip |

Pros Single-serve format reduces waste

Compatible with multiple capsule formats

Relatively quiet operation Cons A bit expensive

Why we chose it: The Cuisinart Single-Serve Grind & Brew is hands-down the best single-serve coffee maker with a built-in grinder available today, as it allows you to bypass landfill-producing capsules entirely.

While capsules are still popular despite their environmental waste, the Cuisinart Single-Serve Grind & Brew offers a way to brew a single cup capsule-free. If you are devoted to capsules, all major formats are also compatible with this machine. Quality is consistent, though the price is somewhat high.

Best Splurge: Smeg Medium Fully Automatic Coffee Machine

Blade VS Burr: burr | Capacity: n/a | Dimensions: 17.5” x 19.4” x 10.2” (double-check?) | Type: espresso, drip |

Pros Appealing retro look and feel

Brews both drip coffee and espresso

Heats water quickly Cons Expensive

Why we chose it: Let’s be honest — we love it because it’s gorgeous. Luckily, it also makes delicious coffee in six different formats.

Italian brand Smeg is coming on strong for its retro-groovy appeal, especially in its new line of coffee-related products. This fully automatic coffee maker with built-in grinder evokes the 1950s, but its function is all 21st century. The fully programmable machine makes six kinds of coffee drinks (both espresso and drip) and even has a discreet steam wand that is easy to use. While coffee quality is consistently good, we love it for its pretty profile on the counter in either.

How We Chose These Products

We evaluated current available models primarily based on function, cup quality, consistency of brew, ease of use, value, and aesthetics. We researched customer comments across multiple shopping platforms.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for Coffee Makers with Grinders

Durability

While the coffee makers with built-in grinders on this are built to last, it’s a good idea to buy the extended warranty, as there are many moving parts with different functions that you’ll want covered if you need a repair. Generally speaking, a high-quality machine should last up to 10 years, and many people report an even longer life.

Easy to use

Some people want all the bells and whistles that allow for the most brewing flexibility, and some people want the simplest possible path to great coffee. Both are valid positions, but it’s important to know which camp you fall into. Once you do, this list will help guide you.

Brand

Brand names are somewhat important in the coffee-brewing space, and home brewing is its own sub-category of specialty coffee brewing. All of the brands on this list are tried and true, and they’re also widely available, as well as relatively affordable compared with commercial machines. Breville and Cuisinart are brands that often earn high ratings from consumers, while Philips and Krups have a strong European following. Black + Decker is often thought of as a value-oriented brand. Smeg is not a new brand, but it has come on strong in the American market, of late, for its appealing retro aesthetics.

Maintenance & Cleaning

Each brand will offer guidance on cleaning techniques, and frequency depends on how often you use the brewer. Daily cleaning typically consists of dumping the grounds, washing the pot and filter, and making sure the grinder is clear of residue. On average, daily users can expect to deep-clean about once a month.

Noise

Coffee grinders are noisy, but some are less so than others. Of the machines on this list, the quietest are the Breville Grind Control and the Philips Espresso 3200.

Ask the Experts

Q: Are coffee makers with a grinder worth it?

On average, coffee makers with built-in grinders cost less than buying a separate brewer and grinder, at least at the higher end of the market. High-quality grinders and brewers are pricey as standalones, and while combining the two potentially results in some loss of control over brewing variables, the gain is ease of use and integrated function.

Q: What grind is best for a coffee maker?

This depends entirely on your machine and the coffee style you’re brewing. Start with the manufacturer’s recommendations and experiment from there to achieve your desired cup.

Q: What is a burr mill grinder?

A burr grinder consists of two burred metal plates that grind coffee beans more uniformly than a blade grinder (which doesn’t technically grind but rather shatters the beans). A burr grinder is unequivocally better for brewing coffee, but it’s considerably more expensive than a blade grinder.

Our Take

Our favorite coffee maker with built-in grinder is the Breville Grind Control for its consistent cup quality, its range of programming options, and its attractive counter profile. It’s also quite affordable for an all-in-one brewer and most closely replicates the pour-over experience in its nuance and options for controlling brew parameters.

