The omelette pan has a lot in common with its more famous cookware cousin, the frying pan: flat, wide bottoms, high and even heat capabilities, and nonstick (or at least low-stick, easy-to-clean) interiors. Even if you’re not a devoted egg enthusiast on a quest to achieve the perfect omelette, these pans are an attractive stovetop addition for a number of reasons, like flawlessly transitioning food from pan to plate. Here’s how to find the best omelette pan for you, whether you’ve got all sorts of artful wrist flicks in your cooking repertoire, or haven’t yet been able to nail a photo-worthy egg dish of any kind.

What to Consider When Choosing an Omelette Pan

There are a couple essential qualities you’ll want in an omelette pan, as well as more subjective features to consider.

Type

There are a few types of omelette pans. Of course there’s your basic round model, which looks like a frying pan. Then there’s folding-style, which has a clamshell design that allows you to fold one side over the other, doing the flipping for you. Japanese omelette pans, also called tamagoyaki pans, are rectangular or square shaped with sloped edges.

Material

Omelette pans can be made of a range of materials, like aluminium, cast iron, carbon steel, ceramic, granite stone, or copper, or a layered combo. While there are pros and cons to consider for every type of cookware material, a non-stick option makes for the smoothest flipping, folding, and plating possible. Whatever you get, make sure it’s compatible with your stovetop.

Size

Omelette pans generally come in 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch sizes, with 10-inch being the most popular. Japanese omelette pans that are rectangular (versus square) in shape often come in slightly smaller dimensions.

Handle

While a sturdy, well-designed handle is desirable for pans of all purposes and sizes, a handle that you can easily, securely grasp is crucial for turning out expertly folded eggs. Long handles that are evenly balanced weight-wise tend to work best.

Bottom Design

Look for a pan with a flat, thick bottom that’s relatively wide in relation to the side walls, so there’s ample space for eggs to cook evenly.

Tips for Buying and Using an Omelette Pan

Once you have a sense of what sort of omelette pan might jive with your stove type, skills, and general cookware preferences, here are a couple more considerations to keep in mind:

Pick a pan size based on your egg-making (and eating) habits. Think about how many eggs you’re flipping into omelette perfection at a time: An 8-inch pan will hold two or three eggs, so it’s perfect for solo cooks, while pans 10-inch and up will accommodate at least five or six eggs, great for wiping up brunch for your family or guests. A smaller pan might also be preferable if you want something nimbler and a bit easier to manage on the stovetop, or for compact kitchens.

Pick a pan size based on your egg-making (and eating) habits.

Pay attention to the angle and height of a pan's sides. You'll have an easier time flipping flawless omelettes using a pan with higher, slightly sloped sides.

Our Top Picks

Whatever material, size, and style of omelette pan speaks to you most, here are eight notable picks for any budget that will elevate your egg-making prowess.

Eggs will smoothly slide off this lightweight pan’s surface.

This quality pan is constructed of lightweight, durable heavy-gauge aluminum with a triple-layered hard-anodized nonstick coating. (The pan’s sides are slightly flared, which helps with seamless folding and plating, and is suitable for oven use up to 450°F, too. Plus, its comfortable, long, hollow brushed stainless-steel handle stays cool and helps you flip and plate like a pro. However, note that it’s not safe for induction stovetops.

This pan doesn’t have omelette in its name, but it does have unique features for upping your egg game.

A smartly designed, stylish 10¼-inch pan from innovative cookware startup Great Jones, The Large Fry’s exterior is stainless steel bonded with aluminum for quick, even heating, with a non-stick ceramic interior. The ergonomically designed handle stays cool—also a nice touch.

A top-rated pan with over 6,000 reviews on Amazon.

Constructed with an alloyed aluminum exterior, magnetized base, and non-stick stone coating meant to mimic volcanic rock, Caannasweis’ omelette pan can be used on induction, ceramic, gas, and electric stovetops, though you can’t use it in the oven. The pan’s even heat distribution and easy clean-up get rave reviews, as does the soft-touch, ergonomic faux wood handle. The dishwasher-safe pans come in a range of sizes from 8- to 12-inches, many of which are available with or without a lid; there’s also an affordable $38 set of the 8- and 10-inch sizes on offer.

A popular, affordable Japanese omelette pan that works with many types of stovetops.

IBBM’s rectangular pan has a non-stick coating made of quick-heating, easy-release maifanite stone and a sloped shape for flawless flipping. Thanks to its stainless steel bottom layer, IBBM’s pan is compatible with induction cooktops, as well as electric, ceramic, and gas, too.

A flip-over lid makes this a great choice for omelette making n00bs

One of the biggest challenges of making a perfect omelette is folding it, and this pan’s easy-to-use lid takes care of that for you. And it’s non-stick, too. One word of caution: The handle can get hot according to some reviews, so take care while cooking.

This Japanese cast iron pick is ultra-durable and has a distinctive shape.

In general, cast iron is a good option if you’re weary of a nonstick coating, whether for potential toxins or concerns about scratching up the coating all too quickly. This oval-shaped pick from Japanese brand Iwachu is handmade from Nambu iron, a high-quality material that’s been in use for more than four centuries, and though cast iron can’t be completely nonstick, it is a low-stick material (with proper care). Iwachu’s unique, swoopy silhouette resembles a giant spoon, and the handle is smartly designed to stay cool during use. There’s also a larger version with a 9.5-inch diameter, ideal if you’re typically making eggs for a group.

BEST PAN WITH LID: Calphalon Classic Omelette Fry Pan, $48

A transparent lid is an added bonus that lets you keep an eye on your eggs.

Calphalon’s aluminum, nonstick-coated pan comes with a glass lid that lets you closely monitor while cooking without interrupting the process. It can also handle high temps and is oven-safe up to 450°F.

For more portion flexibility, opt for a set of omelette pans.

This All-Clad pair gets rave reviews for its great heat conductivity, long handles, and a durable finish that’s nonstick and scratch-resistant. Use the smaller 8-inch pan for a quick solo weekday breakfast, and break out the 10-inch for Sunday brunch.

The Advantages of Owning an Omelette Pan

As niche as an omelette pan might sound, there’s a lot to appreciate about having one around, whether or not you use it solely for its super-specific intended purpose.

Omelette pans can definitely be used for more than just eggs… If versatility and saving space are priorities when shopping for cookware, an omelette pan in the 10- to 12-inch range can come in handy for things like frying up bacon or making grilled cheese, while an 8-inch pan could be useful for sauteing vegetables.

If versatility and saving space are priorities when shopping for cookware, an omelette pan in the 10- to 12-inch range can come in handy for things like frying up bacon or making grilled cheese, while an 8-inch pan could be useful for sauteing vegetables. …Though some people prefer keeping an egg-exclusive pan. Whether you’re making omelettes, over-easy, or scrambled, having a pan that’s solely used for egg dishes (along with the proper tools, of course) helps ensure a scratch-free, truly non-stick surface for flawless eggs every time.

Whether you’re making omelettes, over-easy, or scrambled, having a pan that’s solely used for egg dishes (along with the proper tools, of course) helps ensure a scratch-free, truly non-stick surface for flawless eggs every time. Some versions are oven-safe, too. Great for when you’re making other egg-centric dishes, like a frittata or shakshuka. Just be sure every part of your pan (handle included) can withstand high temps.

Ask the Experts

Maybe you’ve got strong opinions on cookware materials, regardless of type. Or perhaps you need all the help a pan can provide for perfectly folded, evenly cooked omelettes, given a track record of messy, broken omelette attempts that inevitably become scrambles. No matter your egg-cooking expertise level, here’s some more omelette pan intel to know.

What is the difference between an omelette pan and a frying pan?

Not much, and they’re often used interchangeably. Both have flat bottoms and non-stick materials or coating, but an omelette pan has slightly sloped sides to help with cleanly flipping eggs compared to a frying pan’s straight sides, which are designed to keep food safely in the pan while cooking.

How do I clean my omelette pan?

Some are dishwasher safe, but it definitely depends on the pan’s materials and any specific care instructions. No matter what, though, avoid using abrasive brushes or sponges on non-stick finishes.

