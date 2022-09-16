When it comes to juicing, all vegetables are not equally willing participans. While leafy greens like kale and spinach can be juiced with minimal pressure, celery’s fibrous structure can be a bit tougher. Its firm texture is great for crunchy snacks and salads, but can lead to chunks or strings when put through a juicer. That’s why it’s important to get a strong, powerful juicer when using celery. The following three machines are our favorite appliances for making celery juice.

Our Top Picks

Best Slow Masticating Juicer: Omega Juice Extractor and Nutrition System

Weight: 13 pounds | Power: 150 Watts | D ishwasher Safe: No

Pros Quiet

Sturdy

Doesn’t produce a lot of foam Cons Expensive

Time consuming

Why we chose it: This sturdy, steady appliance produces smooth, silky juice without making a ton of noise.

The Omega Juice Extractor and Nutrition System is not a cheap appliance, but if you make juice regularly, you’ll get what you pay for. The juicer pulverizes celery and leaves you with silky, chunk-free drinks, all while operating at a steady, low hum. Plus, the pulp is automatically pushed out of the juicer, making straining and cleanup super simple. One note of caution: the chute is a bit narrow and the machine operates slowly, so it can take a while to make juice. However, that slow speed ensures that your juice will contain minimal foam, making the end result much better than juices from other models. Overall, the Omega is unbeatable in terms of texture and noise.

Best Centrifugal Juicer: Breville the Juice Fountain Cold Plus

Weight: 13 pounds | Power: 900 Watts | Dishwasher Safe: Certain components

Pros Two speed settings

Doesn’t get hot

Large Cons Loud

Pulp can spill

Why we chose it: Offering the speed of a centrifugal juicer with the quality of a cold press, the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus is a guaranteed winner.

The Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus offers the best of both worlds, with the speed of a centrifugal juicer and the pulp-free taste and texture of a cold press. With an extra-wide chute and a capacity of 70 fluid ounces, this appliance allows you to make a lot of juice in little time. It’s also a favorite of Arielle Cassidy, the CEO and Founder of The Juice House LLC, a juice shop with several locations in New Jersey. “I love a Breville,” Cassidy says. “They’re affordable, efficient and easy to clean.” The juicer can be quite loud, and some users report that pulp spills out of the basin and onto your countertop. However, those are small prices to pay for a juicer that produces excellent juice in very little time.

Best Compact Juicer: Dash Compact Cold Press Power Juicer

Weight: 3.4 pounds | Power: 130 Watts | Dishwasher Safe: No

Pros Compact

Minimal pulp

Portable Cons Small

Vegetables must be cut into pieces

Can jam

Why we chose it: This space-saving juicer is surprisingly strong, and can make pulp-free juice at home or on the go.

Looking for a juicer that can travel from your kitchen to the office? The Dash Compact Cold Press Power Juicer has you covered. Lightweight and small, it’s easy enough to take on the road or stash away in your cabinets. And, of course, it makes great juice. Take care to cut the celery into smaller pieces to avoid jamming the chute—the one downside of this product is that the small size requires chopped produce.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Juicer for Celery

Type

There are two main types of juicers: centrifugal and slow masticating (or cold press). Centrifugal juicers are fast, using force to blend produce for immediate results. Slow masticating juicers are slower, using a rotating gear and screen, but have a higher yield and are purported to extract more nutrients.

Capacity

The larger the capacity, the more juice you’re going to be able to make. The Breville Juice Fountain Cold Plus, for example, holds 70 fluid ounces. The Omega and the Dash models both produce about 16 ounces, enough for two glasses of juice.

Power

The higher the wattage, the more powerful the juicer is. Slow masticating juicers are by nature slower than centrifugal juicers, though the wattage will still vary between brands.

FAQs

Do I need a special juicer for celery?

You don’t need a celery-specific juicer, no. Instead, purchase a juicer with enough power to pulverize celery without leaving chunks. All of the above models are surefire winners for juicing celery.

Do centrifugal juicers destroy nutrients?

“There is a misconception that nutrients are destroyed in a centrifugal juicer, but the reality is that it’s best to drink your juice or get your fruits and veggies in any which way you can get it in,” Cassidy says. “Any fruits and veggies oxidize over time whether sitting on a counter, in a fridge, through cooking, or through juicing, and it’s unrealistic, damaging, and extreme to say nutrients are fully destroyed through specific methods—when we all know how difficult it can be to get your daily consumption in!”

Which is healthier: juicing or blending?

“By blending you gain the benefits of fibers of fruits and vegetables and nutrients from the skins,” Cassidy says. “Whereas juicing, you’re rapidly absorbing a large amount of nutrients from the fruits and vegetables—taking the breakdown out of the process which can lead to some loss of nutrients.” She also adds, “Juicing can be a great addition to any lifestyle. There’s an abundance of nutrients in such a small quantity that can be added to your daily routine—on the go, with another meal,etc. It can be really hard to get your daily fruits and veggies in and juicing is the perfect way to assist.”

Final Thoughts

You don’t need a juicer specifically geared towards celery, but you should look for a powerful appliance that produces silky, clump-free juice. All of the above models will do so, so choose the one that works best for your needs.

Methodology

There are a lot of juicers on the market! To narrow the playing field, we chose to focus on three categories of juicer: slow masticating, centrifugal, and compact. This ensures that we’re finding the best options without sacrificing quality for quantity. In each category, we reviewed the top-rated juicers on consumer websites and carefully sifted through reviews, taking note of both the positive and negative aspects and specifically seeing how they measured up with celery. Additionally, we also looked at juicers we’re already recommended, like the best Breville juicers and our best juicers overall. Using this information, we picked our options based on reviews, the power of the juicer, and the texture of the juice. Additionally, we spoke with expert Arielle Cassidy, the founder and CEO of The Juice House, LLC, to pick her brain and get her recommendations.