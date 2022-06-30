The juice cleanse fad may be so 2005, but the act of juicing is timeless. Whether you’re concocting a morning beverage, a cocktail mixer, or simply prefer your produce freshly-squeezed, a juicer is a wise investment for practically any household.

But when it comes to appliances, nobody does juicers better than Breville — the industry leader in turning all of your favorite fruits and vegetables into liquid.

“Breville juicers have been our choice in all of our smaller locations since we opened,” says Max Alcobi, co-founder and CEO of Loco Coco, whose favorite model for commercial use is the Breville 800JEXL. “It handles large volumes and never gives up.”

“The stainless steel seamless construction of the unit is so stable and well-built that we never encounter problems, which we do with all of our other equipment. It’s quite impressive that these juicers are built to last like that,” he adds.

Lucky for most consumers, Breville juicers are also now more affordable than ever, with many models priced competitively compared to others on the market.

Looking to make an investment in your health and bank account (because let’s face it, those $9-a-pop blends from your favorite stores are burning a hole in your wallet)? Check out the five best Breville juicers below.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain Elite Centrifugal Juicer

Removable Parts: Yes | Extraction System: Titanium disk and micro mesh filter basket | Juicer Material: Stainless steel | Feed Chute: Yes

Pros All stainless steel

1,000-watt motor yields more juice

Dishwasher-safe parts Cons The priciest option

Why we chose it: A powerful motor, dishwasher-safe parts, and stainless steel shell make this the juicer-of-all-trades.

Our juicing expert, Max Alcobi, clearly knows what he’s talking about because Breville’s 800JEXL model is, bar none, the company’s most effective and efficient model. Its 1,000-watt motor extracts 30 percent more juice than the norm, which ensures that no precious drop is wasted or left behind. The juicer cover, stainless steel filter bowl, puree disc, and juice jug are also all safe to go into your dishwasher, so you can worry less about mess and more about the delicious concoction you’ll be serving your family in the a.m.

Removable Parts: Yes | Extraction System: Titanium disk and micro mesh filter basket | Juicer Material: Plastic, metal | Feed Chute: Yes

Pros Under $100

Built-in froth separator

Includes cleaning brush Cons Not stainless steel

Why we chose it: Juicing is not exclusive to the uber-wealthy and this model proves it.

Whether your juice infrequently or are looking to save some hard-earned cash, Breville’s BJE200XL Juice Fountain Compact, Centrifugal Juicer is the option for you. At under $100, it still maintains most of the bells and whistles of our Best Overall pick, including a built-in froth separator (so that you just get the juice) and a cleaning brush to remove pulp, skin, and dried juice from its nooks and crannies.

Best Cold Extraction: Breville BJE430SIL Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer

Removable Parts: Yes | Extraction System: Cold spinner with mesh filter | Juicer Material: Plastic, glass and metal | Feed Chute: Yes

Pros Cold extractor preserves vitamins and minerals

Extra large seal and store jug

LED display Cons The bulkiest model of the bunch

Why we chose it: You can have your juice and nutrients, too, with a model designed for the health-conscious.

If your primary juicing concern is the preservation of much-desired fiber, vitamins, and nutrients, then the BJE430SIL model is for you. Its advanced cold extraction technology ensures that the aforementioned health properties of your favorite fruits and veggies remain in the liquid, ensuring that your drink is not only delicious, but also beneficial. We’re also big fans of this juicer’s extra large seal and store jug so that you can juice en masse to freeze/refrigerate leftovers, as well as the machine’s customized nozzle that can be inverted to prevent those pesky post-juicing drips. An LED display to control speed is simply icing on the cake.

Best for Small Spaces: Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus Centrifugal Juicer

Removable Parts: Yes | Extraction System: Titanium disk and micro mesh filter basket | Juicer Material: Stainless steel, plastic Feed Chute: Yes

Pros Two-speed control

Easy to store with hidden wire

800-watt motor Cons Just one 32.5 oz. jug

Why we chose it: Tuck this compact model in a cabinet or pantry if you’re living in a small space.

Apartment dwellers, rejoice! Breville’s JE98XL model is compact enough to store in the smallest of spaces so that it doesn’t demand limited and oh-so-coveted counter space. But what it sacrifices in size, it makes up for in quality with an 800-watt motor that will pulverize your favorite produce like the rest of them. A two-speed control also allows you to tailor the motor strength around the softness level of fruits and vegetables so that you’re not over or under-juicing and creating a perfectly silky-smooth consistency every time.

Best Citrus Press: Breville BCP600SIL Citrus Press Motorized Juicer

Removable Parts: Yes | Extraction System: Juicing cone with fins | Juicer Material: Plastic, metal | Feed Chute: No

Pros Small and compact

Fun to use

Great for single-person use Cons Requires more manual labor

Not effective on most vegetables

Why we chose it: A motorized citrus press is ideal for the consumer who lives alone and doesn’t mind putting in a bit of elbow grease.

You don’t need a larger appliance to enjoy the wonders of freshly-squeezed juice. This motorized citrus press may require a bit of manual labor, but it’s actually quite fun and entertaining to use as you press down the lever to activate the motor and yield fresh juice. Of course, it’s designed to accommodate only round, citrus fruit halves (and likely for 1-2 people, unless you feel like giving your hand and wrist a real workout), but it’s a wonderful foundation to the juice of your dreams. Simple add pre-juiced vegetable juices for added health benefits.

How We Chose These Products

Since the number of new Breville juicers is limited, we provided a list of models to chefs and juicing experts like Alcobi for their initial thoughts and rankings. From there, we identified which type of consumer and purpose these appliances worked best for and evaluated their extensive number of reviews and testimonials to narrow down the list to five diverse options.

Features to Keep in Mind When Shopping for Breville Juicers

Powerful Motor

The more powerful the motor, the quicker you’ll have juice. Units with higher watts also tend to use up more of the fruit or vegetable than other models, which makes the juicing process less wasteful and more environmentally friendly. If efficiency is a priority and/or you want to maintain the nutrients of a harder-to-break-down rind or skin, make sure the motor is a minimum of 700 watts.

Easy Cleanup

Most Breville juicers have removable plastic and metal parts that can be washed safely in a dishwasher. They also come with a standard cleaning brush that you can dip in soap and water prior to removing sticky residue from hard-to-reach crevices.

Capacity

A 35.2 jug is standard for most Breville juicer models, though some products boast bigger options to accommodate larger families and/or prepping for future consumption.

Ask the Experts

Q: What is the most important factor to keep in mind when shopping for a Breville juicer?

“It’s a matter of how much space you have to use for a juicer. They all function quite similarly with the deviation of capacity and output. Most homes don’t need the largest juicer available,” says Alcobi. “Get what you think looks the best for your home and kitchen, because if it’s Breville, it’s the best.”

Q: What can I juice in a Breville juicer? Whole apples? Does produce need to be peeled?

“I would not suggest ever putting a whole fruit into any juicer in the world,” says Alcobi. “Always cut them in fourths or halves. You don’t necessarily have to peel any citrus fruit. It will just change the flavors to be a more bitter juice, but most of the nutrients live in the peel so you’re getting all the benefits you can if you keep it.”

Q: Can you put ice in a Breville juicer?

“Don’t ever do that!” says Alcobi. Adding ice to a centrifugal juicer an blunt the blades; adding ice to a slow juicer will jam the machine. If you want to cool your juice, add ice cubes, or blend with ice in a blender.

Our Take

Whether you’re pining for a punch or always slamming back celery, a juicer is a necessity for any health-conscious household that requires their daily, nutrient-packed fix. Breville is the industry leader when it comes to this type of appliance, so revel in the fact that they’re now as affordable as they are reliable and make that purchase. You and your palate will not regret it.

