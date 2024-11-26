7 Knockout Gift Ideas for Food-Focused Travelers

I don’t know a food lover who doesn’t like to travel, nor a travel lover who isn’t an adventurous eater. The two go hand in hand. That compatibility applies to gifts, too—an international cookbook makes a long-lasting present for a travel lover, while a sturdy new suitcase is practical for anybody lugging home edible souvenirs from afar. (Your contraband cheese secret is safe with us!)

The most obvious gift for a travel lover is a round-trip ticket to a dream destination, but not everybody has the budget to pony up three or four figures for a flight or a fast train. That’s where a thoughtful travel-focused present comes in—it may be just what your loved one needs to start planning the trip of a lifetime (or simply a much-deserved weekend break). No matter where their wanderlust takes them, these thoughtful gifts are sure to enhance their food-filled adventures.

My luck transporting wine bottles wrapped in T-shirts ran out last month on a trip back from the country of Georgia. When my suitcase arrived wet and reeking of booze—all my sweaters ruined within—I decided it was time to start packing like a grown-up. Enter these bubble-insulated protector bags, which make an affordable yet thoughtful gift and hug the contours of all sorts of bottles (olive oil, perfume, and other leaky liquids, too) so they don’t crack in transit.

Every seasoned traveler has a weekender bag—the piece of luggage accommodating a couple of outfit changes and a handful of toiletries—and a good one can last a lifetime. This cult favorite, constructed in Massachusetts using leather and heavy-duty waxed canvas, fits the bill perfectly. Because it’s available in black, brown, olive, and other colors, it’s easy to customize for any personal aesthetic.

There’s nothing like paging through an expansive international cookbook to spark the imagination—whether you’re shopping for ingredients to make a Moroccan tagine or planning a Christmas Feast of the Seven Fishes. Let those less-familiar flavors inspire someone’s next big trip, or bless them with some good old armchair travel with this 1,100-recipe compendium. Humblebrags aside, there are few cookbooks on the market that touch so many corners of the globe, and this newly edited edition is as timeless as ever.

Whether for camping, hiking, or simply cutting down on disposables, a silicone cup that fits in your pocket is always a good idea. This ingenious one by Stojo, invented by three entrepreneurial New Yorkers, is dishwasher safe, endlessly reusable, collapsible, and can hold up to two cups of liquid. Smushed up, it’s just two inches tall, and there’s even a fold-away straw for comfortable sipping.

A good trip doesn’t end when you come home—it gets tucked away in a cozy corner of the psyche for years to come. To help make those memories stick, there’s the Traveler’s Notebook, a versatile tool for jotting down anecdotes, sketches, recipes, and other miscellaneous observations. By gifting one of these leather-bound journals—which stands out for its handsome, reusable leather cover—you’re inviting your loved one to reflect and be in the moment.

In this era of shrinking airplane seats, cramped flights, and irritable flyers, it often pays to distract yourself after takeoff. But when there’s no seatback entertainment, trying to position your tablet or phone just so to watch your favorite series can add to the stress. This two-pack of mobile phone clamps saves the day with its powerful suction, which adheres to seatbacks, windows, and armrests.