Sweet, mild eggplant pairs with briny capers, floral basil, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction in this recipe inspired by a dish served at the restaurant Le Bistrot d’Edouard in the French port of Marseille. This recipe first appeared in our March 2014 issue with the story City by the Sea. Find all of our favorite eggplant recipes here.

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 small eggplants (8 oz. each), trimmed and cut into ⅓-in. thick slices

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. capers

4 basil leaves, thinly sliced Instructions In a small pot set over medium heat, simmer the vinegar until reduced to a thick syrup, about 15 minutes. Line a plate with paper towels. In a large skillet set over medium-high heat, heat ½ cup of olive oil. Working in batches and adding more oil as needed, fry the eggplant, flipping once, until golden-brown, 5–7 minutes. Use a spatula to transfer to the paper towel-lined plate, then season with salt and black pepper. Arrange the slices on a platter and drizzle with the reduced vinegar. Garnish with capers and basil and serve at room temperature.