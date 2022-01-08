Chucula (Ecuadorian Sweet Plantain Pudding)

Among Amazonian communities in northeastern Ecuador, chucula is a staple food. At its most basic it is simply ripe bananas mixed with water, a few spices, and a sweetener such as panela or honey. It’s simple to prepare, just boiled in a pot, and can then be eaten either warm or cold. This recipe, which is adapted from The Latin American Cookbook by Virgilio Martínez (© 2021 Phaidon Press) is a variation from other parts of the country where milk usually replaces the water, yielding a richer consistency akin to a smoothie.

