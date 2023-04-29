Fany Gerson’s Horchata Paletas
Toasted rice flavors the creamy base for these cinnamon-scented, Mexican-style ice pops.
- Serves
8–10
- Cook
8 hours 30 minutes
New York City chef Fany Gerson and her husband and business partner Daniel Ortiz de Montellano served these creamy horchata paletas at El Barrio, an outdoor celebration of Latinx food and culture at the 2023 Charleston Wine and Food Festival. Gerson sells these and other Mexican-style ice pops at Brooklyn’s La Newyorkina, and also at Mijo, the pair’s newest collaboration in Manhattan’s Pier 57 marketplace.
Toasting the rice, almonds, and cinnamon before steeping them in the horchata base results in an exceptionally deep and nutty flavor, so don’t be tempted to skip this important step. For even creamier paletas, swap out 2 cups of the half & half for heavy cream; for a vegan version, feel free to replace the dairy entirely with any non-sweetened nut, oat, or soy milk.
Ingredients
- ¾ cup long-grain white rice
- ¾ cup raw almonds
- One 3-in. cinnamon stick
- 6 cup half & half
- ¼ cup sugar, plus more
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- Pinch kosher salt