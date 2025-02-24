Acarajé Com Camarão (Black-Eyed Pea Fritters With Shrimp)

Instructions

Step 1 Make the vinagrete: In a large bowl, stir together the cilantro, oil, vinegar, tomatoes, bell pepper, and onion until well combined. Season to taste with salt, cover, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Step 2 Make the vatapá: In a blender, purée the coconut milk, peanuts, ginger, and onion.

Step 3 In a medium pot over medium heat, stir together the oil and flour and cook until the mixture just begins to change color, about 30 seconds. Add the coconut milk mixture, turn the heat to low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt, then remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 4 Make the camarão refogado: To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the butter and oil. When the foam subsides, add the shrimp, garlic, and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are pink, opaque, and cooked through, 3–5 minutes. Season to taste with salt, then remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 5 Make the acarajé: To a large bowl, add the black-eyed peas and enough cold water to cover. Set aside to soak for 1 hour.

Step 6 Rub the peas between your hands to remove any husks. Drain in a colander, discarding any husks. Rinse out and dry the bowl, then set aside. Transfer the peas to a food processor, add the onion and pulse, scraping down the sides as needed, until smooth and fluffy, 3–4 minutes. Season to taste with salt, then transfer the black-eyed pea batter to the clean bowl. Using a large wooden spoon, beat until thick and aerated, 1–2 minutes.

Step 7 Into a large skillet fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour 1½ inches of oil and turn the heat to medium-high. When the temperature reaches 325°F, working in batches to avoid crowding, use two spoons to carefully drop dollops (2–3 tablespoons each) of the batter into the oil. Fry, turning once with a slotted spoon, until golden brown and cooked through, about 6 minutes total. Using the slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with the remaining batter, making sure to return the oil to temperature between batches.

Step 8 Split each acarajé in half, fill with the vatapá, camarão refogado, and vinagrete, and serve immediately.