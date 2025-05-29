Lacto-Fermented Cherry Tomatoes
Preserved in brine, these juicy summer gems make a zippy addition to salads, sandwiches, and even martinis.

By Olia Hercules

Published on May 29, 2025

When Ukrainian chef Olia Hercules has a glut of overripe tomatoes, she likes to grate them with salt and use them to ferment other ­produce—in this case, cherry tomatoes, which become plump and almost fizzy.

The process of lacto-fermentation uses a salt brine to cultivate Lactobacillus bacteria, which can help keep fermented vegetables safe to eat in the fridge for months by producing lactic acid, a natural preservative. Unlike with shelf-stable canning, lacto-fermented produce is meant to be refrigerated and should be monitored for mold growth or off smells. To sterilize your fermentation jars and lids, simply place them upside-down on a baking sheet in the oven at 250°F for 20 minutes.

Featured in “Olia Hercules’ Home Kitchen is a Haven for Plants, Art, and Community” by Alex Testere in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 204 here.

  • Makes

    1 quart

  • Time

    15 minutes, plus fermenting time

Photo: Heami Lee • Food Styling: Olia Becerra

Ingredients

  • 2 cups coarsely grated tomatoes (from 3 medium tomatoes)
  • 2 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 lb. cherry tomatoes

Instructions

Step 1

To a large bowl, add the grated tomatoes and stir in the salt. 

Step 2

To a sterilized 1-quart glass jar, add half of the tomato mixture and the cherry ­tomatoes. Top with as much of the remaining tomato mixture as will fit in the jar, then use a spoon to gently compress so the cherry tomatoes are submerged. Cover the jar loosely with the lid or a few layers of cheesecloth secured with a rubber band. Set aside to ferment, at room temperature and out of direct sunlight, until the liquid is bubbly and the tomatoes are plump and nearly bursting, 5–7 days. Transfer to the fridge, where the tomatoes will keep for up to 1 year.
  1. To a large bowl, add the grated tomatoes and stir in the salt. 
  2. To a sterilized 1-quart glass jar, add half of the tomato mixture and the cherry ­tomatoes. Top with as much of the remaining tomato mixture as will fit in the jar, then use a spoon to gently compress so the cherry tomatoes are submerged. Cover the jar loosely with the lid or a few layers of cheesecloth secured with a rubber band. Set aside to ferment, at room temperature and out of direct sunlight, until the liquid is bubbly and the tomatoes are plump and nearly bursting, 5–7 days. Transfer to the fridge, where the tomatoes will keep for up to 1 year.
Recipes

