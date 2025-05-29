Lacto-Fermented Cherry Tomatoes

Step 2

To a sterilized 1-quart glass jar, add half of the tomato mixture and the cherry ­tomatoes. Top with as much of the remaining tomato mixture as will fit in the jar, then use a spoon to gently compress so the cherry tomatoes are submerged. Cover the jar loosely with the lid or a few layers of cheesecloth secured with a rubber band. Set aside to ferment, at room temperature and out of direct sunlight, until the liquid is bubbly and the tomatoes are plump and nearly bursting, 5–7 days. Transfer to the fridge, where the tomatoes will keep for up to 1 year.