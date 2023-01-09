Baked Spanish Rice with Chorizo, Chickpeas, and Raisins
Conjure up the flavors of Moorish Spain with arroz al horno, a foolproof one-pot main that starts on the stove and finishes in the oven.
- Serves
4
- Cook
1 hour 30 minutes
Welcome to One Pot Bangers, Benjamin Kemper’s weeknight cooking column, where you’ll find our freshest, boldest ideas that require just one pot, skillet, or sheet pan. Busy week? We’ve got you covered with these low-effort, high-reward recipes from around the globe.
Paella gets so much attention that it eclipses Spain’s other, equally worthy, rice dishes—like this one-pot arroz al horno, or baked rice with chickpeas. The dish is primo Valencian comfort food with a markedly Moorish touch (saffron! cinnamon! dried fruit!)—a reminder that Arabs brought rice to the Iberian Peninsula in the 7th century. Happily, the paella police are indifferent about arroz al horno, so feel free to play around: Don’t like raisins? Nix them (or sub prunes or apricots). In your plant-based era? Simply skip the chorizo and up the chickpea quotient.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2½ lb. Spanish-style chorizo, sliced ¾-in. thick
- 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
- 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped (1 cup)
- 1 Tbsp. red pepper paste, such as choricero or ají panca, or 1 tsp. sweet (unsmoked) paprika
- 1 Tbsp. tomato paste
- ¼ cup dry sherry
- 3¼ cup chicken or vegetable stock, or water
- Pinch cinnamon
- Large pinch saffron threads
- One 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained (1½ cups)
- ½ cup raisins
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1½ cups short- or medium-grain rice, such as carnaroli, arborio, or Goya medium-grain (see footnote)
- Finely chopped chives, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Note: If using Spanish bomba or Calasparra rice (which absorb more liquid), increase the stock to 4½ cups and the cooking time by roughly 10 minutes.