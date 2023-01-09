Recipes

Baked Spanish Rice with Chorizo, Chickpeas, and Raisins

Conjure up the flavors of Moorish Spain with arroz al horno, a foolproof one-pot main that starts on the stove and finishes in the oven.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    1 hour 30 minutes

Benjamin Kemper

By Benjamin Kemper

Published on January 9, 2023

Welcome to One Pot Bangers, Benjamin Kemper’s weeknight cooking column, where you’ll find our freshest, boldest ideas that require just one pot, skillet, or sheet pan. Busy week? We’ve got you covered with these low-effort, high-reward recipes from around the globe.

Paella gets so much attention that it eclipses Spain’s other, equally worthy, rice dishes—like this one-pot arroz al horno, or baked rice with chickpeas. The dish is primo Valencian comfort food with a markedly Moorish touch (saffron! cinnamon! dried fruit!)—a reminder that Arabs brought rice to the Iberian Peninsula in the 7th century. Happily, the paella police are indifferent about arroz al horno, so feel free to play around: Don’t like raisins? Nix them (or sub prunes or apricots). In your plant-based era? Simply skip the chorizo and up the chickpea quotient.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 2½ lb. Spanish-style chorizo, sliced ¾-in. thick
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
  • 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped (1 cup)
  • 1 Tbsp. red pepper paste, such as choricero or ají panca, or 1 tsp. sweet (unsmoked) paprika
  • 1 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • ¼ cup dry sherry
  • 3¼ cup chicken or vegetable stock, or water
  • Pinch cinnamon
  • Large pinch saffron threads
  • One 15-oz. can chickpeas, drained (1½ cups)
  • ½ cup raisins
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1½ cups short- or medium-grain rice, such as carnaroli, arborio, or Goya medium-grain (see footnote)
  • Finely chopped chives, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1

To a cold large Dutch oven, add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and enough chorizo to cover the bottom of the pan without overcrowding, then turn the heat to medium-high and cook, turning once, until crisped on both sides, 5–7 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate, then repeat with the remaining chorizo and set aside. Discard any fat that has accumulated and return the pot to the stove.

Step 2

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400ºF. To the empty pot, add the remaining olive oil, garlic, onions, and bell pepper and turn the heat to medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is jammy and browned, about 20 minutes. Stir in the red pepper paste and tomato paste and cook for 5 minutes more. Add the sherry, bring to a boil, then add the stock, cinnamon, saffron, chickpeas, raisins, reserved chorizo, and salt and black pepper to taste and return to a boil.

Step 3

Add the rice, bring to a boil again, then bake, uncovered, until the rice is al dente and the liquid has been absorbed, 20–25 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover, and let stand until just tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with the chives and serve hot or warm.

Note: If using Spanish bomba or Calasparra rice (which absorb more liquid), increase the stock to 4½ cups and the cooking time by roughly 10 minutes.  

