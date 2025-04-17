Banana Ketchup
Roasted fruit adds caramelized sweetness and depth of flavor to this homemade version of the popular Filipino condiment.
- Makes
2 cups
- Time
50 minutes
Food scientist Maria Orosa created banana ketchup in the 1930s to make use of that abundant Philippines-grown fruit in lieu of scarce tomatoes. Although many modern recipes add tomato paste for color, Carlo Lamagna, the chef behind Magna Kusina in Portland and Magna Kainan in Denver, honors Orosa’s sustainable approach by skipping the concentrated purée and relying solely on roasted bananas for sweetness and depth. With bottled versions tough to come by, this homemade recipe is a worthy substitute.
Featured in “Where Did All the Banana Ketchup Go?” by Leilani Marie Labong.
Ingredients
- 5 large ripe bananas (about 2 lb.), sliced into ½-in. rounds
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 3 Tbsp. coarsely chopped garlic
- One 1½-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- ½ medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 tsp. achiote (annatto) powder
- ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. distilled white vinegar
- ½ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. gochugaru (Korean red pepper powder)
- 1 Tbsp. kosher salt
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. On a baking sheet, arrange the bananas in a single layer and bake until light golden brown and starting to dry out, about 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, to a large pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, ginger, and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the annatto powder and cook until darkened slightly, about 1 minute. Add the vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, gochugaru, salt, reserved bananas, and ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons of water to the pot and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to medium-low and continue simmering, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by a third, about 20 minutes more.
- Transfer to a blender (or use an immersion blender) and process until smooth. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and strain the ketchup, pressing on the solids to extract as much sauce as possible. Set aside to cool completely. (The ketchup will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.)
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story