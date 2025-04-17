Banana Ketchup
Roasted fruit adds caramelized sweetness and depth of flavor to this homemade version of the popular Filipino condiment.

By Carlo Lamagna

Published on April 17, 2025

Food scientist Maria Orosa created banana ketchup in the 1930s to make use of that abundant Philippines-grown fruit in lieu of scarce tomatoes. Although many modern recipes add tomato paste for color, Carlo Lamagna, the chef behind Magna Kusina in Portland and Magna Kainan in Denver, honors Orosa’s sustainable approach by skipping the concentrated purée and relying solely on roasted bananas for sweetness and depth. With bottled versions tough to come by, this homemade recipe is a worthy substitute.

Featured in “Where Did All the Banana Ketchup Go?” by Leilani Marie Labong.

  • Makes

    2 cups

  • Time

    50 minutes

Photo: Heami Lee • Food Styling: Camille Becerra

Ingredients

  • 5 large ripe bananas (about 2 lb.), sliced into ½-in. rounds
  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 3 Tbsp. coarsely chopped garlic
  • One 1½-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
  • ½ medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tsp. achiote (annatto) powder
  • ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. distilled white vinegar
  • ½ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. gochugaru (Korean red pepper powder)
  • 1 Tbsp. kosher salt

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. On a baking sheet, arrange the bananas in a single layer and bake until light golden brown and starting to dry out, about 20 minutes. 

Step 2

Meanwhile, to a large pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, ginger, and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the annatto powder and cook until darkened slightly, about 1 minute. Add the vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, gochugaru, salt, reserved bananas, and ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons of water to the pot and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to medium-low and continue simmering, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by a third, about 20 minutes more.

Step 3

Transfer to a blender (or use an immersion blender) and process until smooth. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and strain the ketchup, pressing on the solids to extract as much sauce as possible. Set aside to cool completely. (The ketchup will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.)
  1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. On a baking sheet, arrange the bananas in a single layer and bake until light golden brown and starting to dry out, about 20 minutes. 
  2. Meanwhile, to a large pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, ginger, and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the annatto powder and cook until darkened slightly, about 1 minute. Add the vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, gochugaru, salt, reserved bananas, and ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons of water to the pot and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to medium-low and continue simmering, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by a third, about 20 minutes more.
  3. Transfer to a blender (or use an immersion blender) and process until smooth. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and strain the ketchup, pressing on the solids to extract as much sauce as possible. Set aside to cool completely. (The ketchup will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.)
Recipes

Banana Ketchup

Roasted fruit adds caramelized sweetness and depth of flavor to this homemade version of the popular Filipino condiment.

  • Makes

    2 cups

  • Time

    50 minutes

Banana Ketchup
PHOTO: HEAMI LEE • FOOD STYLING: CAMILLE BECERRA

By Carlo Lamagna

Published on April 17, 2025

Food scientist Maria Orosa created banana ketchup in the 1930s to make use of that abundant Philippines-grown fruit in lieu of scarce tomatoes. Although many modern recipes add tomato paste for color, Carlo Lamagna, the chef behind Magna Kusina in Portland and Magna Kainan in Denver, honors Orosa’s sustainable approach by skipping the concentrated purée and relying solely on roasted bananas for sweetness and depth. With bottled versions tough to come by, this homemade recipe is a worthy substitute.

Featured in “Where Did All the Banana Ketchup Go?” by Leilani Marie Labong.

Ingredients

  • 5 large ripe bananas (about 2 lb.), sliced into ½-in. rounds
  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 3 Tbsp. coarsely chopped garlic
  • One 1½-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
  • ½ medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 2 tsp. achiote (annatto) powder
  • ½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. distilled white vinegar
  • ½ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. gochugaru (Korean red pepper powder)
  • 1 Tbsp. kosher salt

Instructions

Step 1

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. On a baking sheet, arrange the bananas in a single layer and bake until light golden brown and starting to dry out, about 20 minutes. 

Step 2

Meanwhile, to a large pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, ginger, and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the annatto powder and cook until darkened slightly, about 1 minute. Add the vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, gochugaru, salt, reserved bananas, and ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons of water to the pot and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to medium-low and continue simmering, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by a third, about 20 minutes more.

Step 3

Transfer to a blender (or use an immersion blender) and process until smooth. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and strain the ketchup, pressing on the solids to extract as much sauce as possible. Set aside to cool completely. (The ketchup will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.)
  1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 375°F. On a baking sheet, arrange the bananas in a single layer and bake until light golden brown and starting to dry out, about 20 minutes. 
  2. Meanwhile, to a large pot over medium heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic, ginger, and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Add the annatto powder and cook until darkened slightly, about 1 minute. Add the vinegar, brown sugar, soy sauce, gochugaru, salt, reserved bananas, and ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons of water to the pot and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to medium-low and continue simmering, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is reduced by a third, about 20 minutes more.
  3. Transfer to a blender (or use an immersion blender) and process until smooth. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a medium bowl and strain the ketchup, pressing on the solids to extract as much sauce as possible. Set aside to cool completely. (The ketchup will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.)

Keep Reading

Waakye Stew With Rice

Waakye Stew With Rice

By ERIC ADJEPONG
Khao Man Gai Tod (Fried Chicken Rice With Sweet Chili Sauce)

Khao Man Gai Tod (Fried Chicken Rice With Sweet Chili Sauce)

By AMORNSRI DOMRONGCHAI
Summer Squash and Plum Salad With Cherry Blossom and Umeboshi Vinaigrette

Summer Squash and Plum Salad With Umeboshi Vinaigrette

By SCOTT CLARK
Hen of the Woods Mushroom and Egg Sandwich

Hen of the Woods Mushroom and Egg Sandwich

By SCOTT CLARK
Corn Salad With Dandelion Greens and Smoked Blue Cheese

Corn Salad With Dandelion Greens and Smoked Blue Cheese

By SCOTT CLARK
Ember-Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Aged Feta

Ember-Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Aged Feta

By SCOTT CLARK
Roast Chicken With Apricots and Currants

Roast Chicken With Apricots and Currants

By JULEE ROSSO AND SHEILA LUKINS WITH SARAH LEAH CHASE
Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)

By SAVEUR EDITORS
Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

By KIERA WRIGHT-RUIZ
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe