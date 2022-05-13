Carrot Crêpes

Carrots give these crêpes from chef Jacques Pépin their faint sweetness and sunny orange hue. Delicate and delicious, they can be served as a side dish alongside meat or fish or as a first course. Although the thin pancakes are best eaten fresh from the skillet, they can also be made ahead of time and cooled in a single layer on a baking sheet. Reheat the cooled crêpes in a 200-degree oven.

Featured in: “Jacques Pépin’s Carrot Crepes Go with Everything, from Leftovers to Weekend Brunch.”