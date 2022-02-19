Toronto-based master preserver and baker Camilla Wynne showcases her own homemade whole citrus marmalade in this moist and tender orange chocolate pound cake recipe. Find her easy-to-follow marmalade method here—but if you’re in a hurry, we’ve found that a good-quality storebought version is a suitable substitute. Each slice of this dense and tender loaf sports a marbled swirl of rich bittersweet chocolate and sunny and aromatic citrus.

Featured in “Make That Peak-Season Winter Citrus Last All Year Long.”