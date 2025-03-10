Easy Chocolate Fudge

“No one can agree on exactly where fudge was invented, but it really blew up in the 19th century on women’s college campuses because, duh, a smart woman knows a great dessert when she mixes it,” writes Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi in her cookbook Bake Club. “Whoever introduced it into the world gets a great deal of gratitude from me, because fudge is something I turn to time and time again, when desperation is high and supplies are low.” Her easy, versatile chocolate fudge recipe requires minimal ingredients and lends itself to all kinds of mix-ins, like the nuts and mini marshmallows in the rocky road variation pictured here.