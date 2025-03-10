Easy Chocolate Fudge
Endlessly riffable, this no-bake treat is ready for all of your flavors and mix-ins.
- Makes
24 pieces
- Time
10 minutes, plus chilling
“No one can agree on exactly where fudge was invented, but it really blew up in the 19th century on women’s college campuses because, duh, a smart woman knows a great dessert when she mixes it,” writes Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi in her cookbook Bake Club. “Whoever introduced it into the world gets a great deal of gratitude from me, because fudge is something I turn to time and time again, when desperation is high and supplies are low.” Her easy, versatile chocolate fudge recipe requires minimal ingredients and lends itself to all kinds of mix-ins, like the nuts and mini marshmallows in the rocky road variation pictured here.
Adapted from Bake Club: 101 Must-Have Moves for Your Kitchen by Christina Tosi and Shannon Salzano © 2024 by CS Tosi, LLC. Available from Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.
Featured in “Christina Tosi Isn’t Keeping Her “Dirty Dessert” a Secret Anymore” by Alyse Whitney.
Ingredients
- Nonstick spray, for greasing
- One 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- One 12-oz. bag semisweet chocolate chips
- 1½ tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
- Grease an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray and set aside. (If desired, line the pan with parchment or plastic across the bottom and up the sides for easy release.)
- To a large heatproof bowl, add the condensed milk and chocolate chips and microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring with a silicone spatula between each, until the chocolate is melted and the mixture is smooth, 1–2 minutes. Stir in the vanilla and salt until fully incorporated, about 30 seconds.
- Scrape the mixture into the prepared pan, using the spatula to smooth the surface and spread into an even layer all the way to the sides and corners. Refrigerate until set completely, 1–2 hours.
- Slice the fudge into pieces and serve. (The fudge will keep in an airtight container at room temperature or in the fridge for up to 1 month.)
Variations
Swap the semisweet chocolate chips for dark, milk, white, peanut butter, or butterscotch chips.
Swap the vanilla for any extract you like, such as orange or mint.
While stirring in the vanilla and salt, also stir in 2 tablespoons of any sugar syrup, like honey, maple syrup, molasses, or caramel sauce.
Add in up to 2 cups of shelf-stable mix-ins before transferring the fudge to the pan, such as nuts, mini marshmallows, corn chips, Cracker Jacks, banana chips, or licorice.
Here are Tosi’s tried-and-true fudge flavor combinations:
MALTED MARSHMALLOW CHOCOLATE FUDGE
2 tablespoons molasses + 2 cups mini marshmallows
ROCKY ROAD FUDGE
1 cup walnuts and slivered almonds, toasted + 1 cup mini marshmallows
BREAKFAST FUDGE
1 cup butterscotch chips + 2 tablespoons maple syrup + 2 cups Cheerios + ½ teaspoon cinnamon
TRAIL MIX FUDGE
2 tablespoons honey + 1 cup peanuts + ½ cup oats + ¼ cup raisins + ¼ cup M&M’s Minis
½ cup chocolate chips + ½ cup white chocolate chips + mint extract + clear vanilla extract + 2 cups crushed chocolate wafer cookies + 2 tablespoons light green sprinkles
INSIDE OUT PB CUP FUDGE
½ cup peanut butter chips + 1½ cups chocolate wafer cookies + ½ cup mini chocolate chips
