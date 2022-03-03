Efo Riro (Nigerian-Style Chicken Stew with Greens, Spinach, and Iru)

In the language of the Yoruba people of Western Nigeria, efo riro means “stirred leaf.” This comforting stew is traditionally made with shoko leaf, a mild bitter green common in the area, however ordinary spinach makes a suitable substitute. This recipe, which is adapted from Tola Akerele’s The Orishirishi Cookbook, can be made with either oxtail, goat, or bone-in chicken pieces. Find the smoked and dried fish (typically catfish), ground crayfish, and ponmo at your local African market or online through Osiafrik; fermented locust beans (known as iru in Yoruba) may be ordered dried from Burlap & Barrel. Efo Riro is traditionally eaten with swallows— starchy sides like cooked and pounded cassava or yam—but it can also be enjoyed with rice or any other cooked grain.

Featured in “West Africa’s Best-Kept Secret.”