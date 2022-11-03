Saveur

Fruity Pebbles Treats

These sticky, chewy cereal bars studded with marshmallows will win over kids and grown-ups alike.

byMegan Zhang| PUBLISHED Nov 2, 2022 8:05 PM
Recipes
Fruity Pebbles Treats
Photography by Belle Morizio
Share

The best thing about having sugary cereal for breakfast is that it’s like starting your day with dessert. The colorful, fruit-flavored crispy rice bits in Fruity Pebbles have made the brand a favorite since the Flintstones-inspired product came out four decades ago. These cereal marshmallow bars combine Fruity Pebbles with heaps of melted marshmallows for a sticky, chewy treat that’s perfect for taking breakfast on the go—whether you’re a kid or a grown-up.

Featured in “These Gooey Cereal Bars Are a One-Way Ticket to ’90s Nostalgia.”

Yield: 9 servings

Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 4 Tbsp. (2 oz.) unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 6 cup (10 oz.) mini marshmallows, divided
  • ½ tsp. vanilla extract
  • ¼ tsp. kosher salt
  • 6 cup (8 3/4 oz.) Fruity Pebbles cereal

Instructions

  1. Butter an 8-inch square baking pan. In a large pot, melt the butter over low heat. Add 5 cups of the marshmallows, the vanilla, and salt and cook, stirring continuously, until the marshmallows are just melted, about 6 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cereal, followed by the remaining marshmallows.
  2. Scrape into the prepared pan, pressing gently with a wooden spoon to flatten. Set aside to cool completely, then slice into bars. (The cereal bars will keep well in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.)
AmericanBreakfast & BrunchDessertsGranolas & CerealsRecipes by CourseRecipes by CuisineRecipes by IngredientRecipes by Season & Occasion

MORE TO READ

13 Best Big-Batch Cocktails for Thanksgiving

Related

13 Best Big-Batch Cocktails for Thanksgiving

Making drinks for a crowd has never been easier, thanks to these recipes that come together in a punch bowl or pitcher.

Masala Blooming Onion

Related

Masala Blooming Onion

We put a South Asian spin on the steakhouse side—and haven’t looked back ever since.

Vegan Cornmeal Pie Crust

Related

Vegan Cornmeal Pie Crust

You won’t miss the butter in this rich and delicate dough.

Negroni Sbagliato Sangría

Related

Negroni Sbagliato Sangría

Here’s how to turn the viral Campari-based tipple into an easy batch cocktail that’s perfect for Thanksgiving and the holidays.

Rice Cake Bolognese

Related

Rice Cake Bolognese

Slow-cooked to savory perfection, this saucy dish is a satisfyingly chewy Italian-meets-Taiwanese mash-up.

Sardine Meatballs with Green Goddess Aïoli

Related

Sardine Meatballs with Green Goddess Aïoli

A must-order appetizer at Marseille’s coziest seafood restaurant, these herb-flecked balls make a perfect light lunch—or primo finger food for a crowd.

Yuenyeung (Hong Kong-Style Coffee Milk Tea)

Related

Yuenyeung (Hong Kong-Style Coffee Milk Tea)

This hybridized drink delivers a sweet caffeine jolt by combining the world’s two most popular beverages.

Easy Apple Tartlets

Related

Easy Apple Tartlets

Impress your guests this season with these quick, flaky pastries.

Spicy Maple Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potato Oven Fries

Related

Spicy Maple Roasted Chicken with Sweet Potato Oven Fries

Romy Gill’s juicy bird is your new go-to weekend supper.

21 Soups and Stews Worth Breaking Out the Cauldron For

Related

21 Soups and Stews Worth Breaking Out the Cauldron For

Because nothing says autumn like a pot bubbling on the stove.