Fruity Pebbles Treats

The best thing about having sugary cereal for breakfast is that it’s like starting your day with dessert. The colorful, fruit-flavored crispy rice bits in Fruity Pebbles have made the brand a favorite since the Flintstones-inspired product came out four decades ago. These cereal marshmallow bars combine Fruity Pebbles with heaps of melted marshmallows for a sticky, chewy treat that’s perfect for taking breakfast on the go—whether you’re a kid or a grown-up.