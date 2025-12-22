Gogl-Mogl
Like eggnog but lighter, this drink originated as a cold remedy in Eastern European Jewish communities.

By Joan Nathan

Published on December 22, 2025

Gogl-mogl is a fanciful alliterative name for an old shtetl standby. Similar to eggnog but lighter, the drink was embraced in Eastern European Jewish communities as a cure-all long before commercial cough syrups became widely available. Over time, as Jewish immigrants settled in the U.S., Fox’s U-Bet chocolate syrup found its way into the mix. This version comes from the old country by way of Crown Heights, Brooklyn; to make it nonalcoholic, skip the brandy.

Featured in “A World of Culinary Curatives” by KC Hysmith in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue.

  • Serves

    2

  • Time

    10 minutes

Photo: Tristan deBrauwere • Food Styling: Kat Craddock

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 2 tsp. sugar, or to taste
  • 1 Tbsp. brandy, schnapps, or other eau de vie (optional)
  • 1 Tbsp. chocolate syrup (optional)
  • 1 cup lukewarm whole milk, or milk alternative
  • Ground cinnamon, for dusting (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

To a small bowl, add the egg yolks and sugar, followed by the brandy and chocolate syrup if desired. Using a whisk or hand mixer, beat until pale and frothy, 3–5 ­minutes. Gradually add the milk and continue beating until light and creamy. Divide between two glasses, dust with ­cinnamon if desired, and serve immediately.
  1. To a small bowl, add the egg yolks and sugar, followed by the brandy and chocolate syrup if desired. Using a whisk or hand mixer, beat until pale and frothy, 3–5 ­minutes. Gradually add the milk and continue beating until light and creamy. Divide between two glasses, dust with ­cinnamon if desired, and serve immediately.
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

