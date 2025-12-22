Gogl-mogl is a fanciful alliterative name for an old shtetl standby. Similar to eggnog but lighter, the drink was embraced in Eastern European Jewish communities as a cure-all long before commercial cough syrups became widely available. Over time, as Jewish immigrants settled in the U.S., Fox’s U-Bet chocolate syrup found its way into the mix. This version comes from the old country by way of Crown Heights, Brooklyn; to make it nonalcoholic, skip the brandy.