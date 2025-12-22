Gogl-Mogl
Like eggnog but lighter, this drink originated as a cold remedy in Eastern European Jewish communities.
- Serves
2
- Time
10 minutes
Gogl-mogl is a fanciful alliterative name for an old shtetl standby. Similar to eggnog but lighter, the drink was embraced in Eastern European Jewish communities as a cure-all long before commercial cough syrups became widely available. Over time, as Jewish immigrants settled in the U.S., Fox’s U-Bet chocolate syrup found its way into the mix. This version comes from the old country by way of Crown Heights, Brooklyn; to make it nonalcoholic, skip the brandy.
Featured in “A World of Culinary Curatives” by KC Hysmith in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue.
Ingredients
- 2 large egg yolks
- 2 tsp. sugar, or to taste
- 1 Tbsp. brandy, schnapps, or other eau de vie (optional)
- 1 Tbsp. chocolate syrup (optional)
- 1 cup lukewarm whole milk, or milk alternative
- Ground cinnamon, for dusting (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
- To a small bowl, add the egg yolks and sugar, followed by the brandy and chocolate syrup if desired. Using a whisk or hand mixer, beat until pale and frothy, 3–5 minutes. Gradually add the milk and continue beating until light and creamy. Divide between two glasses, dust with cinnamon if desired, and serve immediately.
