Kadha
Infused with fresh turmeric and ginger and sweetened with honey, this hot Indian drink is the ultimate immunity booster.
- Serves
2
- Cook
15 minutes
When Indian-British chef Romy Gill was growing up in Burnpur, West Bengal, her parents made kadha for her when she was feeling under the weather. Across India, different variations of the aromatic concoction—made by simmering spices and herbs in a pot of water—are brewed as a home remedy for colds and flus, or enjoyed year-round as an immunity booster. Fresh turmeric and ginger lend earthy warmth, while ajwain, a commonly used spice in Ayurvedic cooking, imparts a peppery fragrance reminiscent of thyme and oregano.
Featured in “We Should All Be Cooking with Fresh Turmeric”.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp. ajwain (carom seeds)
- 1 tsp. fennel seeds
- 4 cloves
- One 1½-in. piece turmeric, peeled and finely chopped
- One 1-in. piece ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. honey
Instructions
Step 1
