Recipes

Kadha

Infused with fresh turmeric and ginger and sweetened with honey, this hot Indian drink is the ultimate immunity booster.

  • Serves

    2

  • Cook

    15 minutes

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Romy Gill

Published on April 24, 2024

When Indian-British chef Romy Gill was growing up in Burnpur, West Bengal, her parents made kadha for her when she was feeling under the weather. Across India, different variations of the aromatic concoction—made by simmering spices and herbs in a pot of water—are brewed as a home remedy for colds and flus, or enjoyed year-round as an immunity booster. Fresh turmeric and ginger lend earthy warmth, while ajwain, a commonly used spice in Ayurvedic cooking, imparts a peppery fragrance reminiscent of thyme and oregano.

Featured in “We Should All Be Cooking with Fresh Turmeric”.

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp. ajwain (carom seeds)
  • 1 tsp. fennel seeds
  • 4 cloves
  • One 1½-in. piece turmeric, peeled and finely chopped
  • One 1-in. piece ginger, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. honey

Instructions

Step 1

In a small pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add the ajwain, fennel seeds, cloves, turmeric, and ginger, turn the heat to low, and simmer until the flavors are infused, about 10 minutes. Using a skimmer, remove and discard the solids. Stir in the honey, then remove from the heat. Transfer to mugs and serve hot. (Kadha can be kept in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.)

Keep Reading

Banana-Mango Smoothie with Fresh Turmeric

Banana-Mango Smoothie with Fresh Turmeric

By ROMY GILL
Fresh Tumeric

We Should All Be Cooking with Fresh Turmeric

By ROMY GILL
Turmeric-Ginger Fish Bake

Turmeric-Ginger Fish Bake

By ROMY GILL
Besan Cheela (Chickpea Pancakes)

Besan Cheela (Chickpea Pancakes)

By ROMY GILL
Mixed Seed Upside-Down Cake

Mixed Seed Upside-Down Cake

By ALEX TESTERE
Pasta and Noodles

Pastrami and Sauerkraut Bucatini

By ALI ROSEN
Thai Sugar Cookies

Thai Sugar Cookies

By AUSTIN BUSH
Thai Fried Chicken

Thai Fried Chicken

By AUSTIN BUSH
Bruschetta

Artichoke Bruschetta with Capers and Cherry Tomatoes

By KATIE REICHER
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe