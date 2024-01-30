Gorur Mangshor Bhorta (Spicy Shredded Beef)
Tossed with mustard oil, chiles, and onions, this fried beef dish is a smoky, fiery introduction to Bangladeshi cuisine.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
1 hour
In her new cookbook Made in Bangladesh, Dina Begum calls bhorta “the quintessential soul food of Bangladeshi cuisine.” The canon of bhortas is vast, and includes hundreds of varieties enjoyed everywhere from rural dinner tables to the country’s finest restaurants. This recipe for beef (gorur mangshor) bhorta, adapted from Begum’s book, comes from the Mymensingh division of Bangladesh, and features spicy strips of beef that are boiled in spices, quick-fried in pungent mustard oil, and smashed into crispy shards. Mixed by hand with sauteed onions, fried garlic slivers, and fresh and dried chiles, this dish is a delicious study in the contrasting textures and flavors of Bangladeshi cuisine. It can be enjoyed on its own with rice or as part of a larger bhorta-based feast.
A note on ingredients: The chiles used in bhortas are typically dried red Indian chiles, fresh green chiles (sometimes called Thai or finger chiles), or a combination of the two. Use gloves to protect your hands when mixing chiles into bhortas. Mustard oil is an important element of many Bangladeshi and Indian recipes, and can be found online. (If unavailable, Begum recommends combining ¼ cup vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon English mustard.)
Excerpted with permission from Made in Bangladesh by Dina Begum, published by Hardie Grant Publishing, November 2023.
Ingredients
- 14 oz. beef top round, cut into thin 3 in.-long strips
- ½ tsp. Indian chili powder
- ½ tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. ground turmeric
- ¼ cup mustard oil, divided (see headnote)
- 3 dried red Indian chiles, such as Kashmiri
- 4 garlic cloves, sliced
- 3 small green Thai chiles, chopped
- 3 medium onions (about 1 lb.), thinly sliced
- 1 tsp. fine salt
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped cilantro leaves
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
