Gorur Mangshor Bhorta (Spicy Shredded Beef)

Instructions

Step 1 In a large pot set over medium heat, cover the beef with 2½ cups water. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, and turmeric, and bring to a boil. Cover partially with a lid and cook, stirring occasionally, until the water has completely evaporated and the meat is tender, 30–40 minutes.

Step 2 Set a small plate by the stovetop. To a medium skillet set over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons mustard oil. Once the oil is hot and shimmering, add the dried chiles and fry until deep brown, 1–1½ minutes; use a slotted spoon to transfer them to the plate. Add the garlic to the skillet and fry until golden, about 1½ minutes. Use the slotted spoon to transfer the garlic to the plate with the fried chiles.

Step 3 Place a large bowl by the stovetop. To the skillet, add the green chiles, onions, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden and soft, 6–8 minutes. Remove from the heat and scrape the onion-chile mixture into the bowl.

Step 4 Return the skillet to medium heat and add the remaining tablespoon of mustard oil. Add the beef and fry until crispy, 4–5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the beef to a wooden cutting board. Use a meat tenderizer to smash the pieces into shards; then transfer to the bowl with the onions.