Much like olives or parmesan, the flavor of fermented black beans is intoxicating, so intensely savory and salty that you immediately crave more. Fermented black beans (or dou si) are actually black soybeans that have been fermented and salted, making them soft and semidry. At the supermarket, you will most likely find the ingredient blended into black bean sauce, a spicy and flavorful condiment that can be added directly to stir-fries and greens. If you do happen to find a bag of whole fermented black beans (which are widely available in Asian grocery stores or online) then please try this homemade version, which has a fresh and complex taste. Double the recipe, as the sauce keeps well in the fridge and is just as delicious on zucchini, snake beans, or broccoli.

This recipe is adapted from Hetty McKinnon’s cookbook, To Asia, With Love: Everyday Asian Recipes and Stories from the Heart and is featured in the story “Fermented Black Beans are the Savory Superpower Every Pantry Needs.”