When Meg Bickford was growing up, she often woke up on Sunday mornings to the scent of her mother’s grillades and grits simmering away on the stove. The savory Creole dish features saucy braised veal spooned over velvety grits, often served for breakfast or brunch. When Bickford became the first female executive chef to helm the historic New Orleans restaurant Commander’s Palace, she added her own version of grillades and grits to the menu. The warming dish is perfect for feeding a crowd during Mardi Gras festivities—or any time of year.

The rendition Bickford serves at Commander’s Palace uses the whey from the restaurant’s Creole cream cheese to substitute half of the milk. To get a similar result, substitute the butter in the grits with Creole cream cheese, traditional cream cheese, or crème fraiche.



Featured in “In New Orleans, Celebratory Mardi Gras Foods Capture the Spirit of Sharing.”