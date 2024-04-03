Hanetsuki Gyoza (Dumplings with “Wings”)

Instructions

Step 1 Make the dough: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, mix together the flour, sesame oil, salt, and 1 cup of warm water on low speed until a dough forms. Continue mixing until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 5 minutes. (If the dough isn’t coming together, add more water as necessary, 1 tablespoon at a time. The dough should be hydrated but still dry to the touch.) Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside to rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 2 Make the filling: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the cabbage and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water until cool enough to handle. Finely chop the cabbage, wrap it in a clean kitchen towel, and squeeze over the sink to remove as much water as possible. Set aside.

Step 3 To a small bowl, add the chicken stock and sprinkle the gelatin over it. Set aside until the gelatin has dissolved and the mixture is firm and jiggly, about 15 minutes.

Step 4 In a large bowl, use your hands to mix together the pork, soy sauce, sake, sesame oil, sugar, salt, and reserved chicken stock. Stir in the scallions, garlic, ginger, black pepper, and reserved cabbage. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Step 5 Meanwhile, make the wrappers: Divide the reserved dough into four equal pieces. Using your hands, roll each piece into a 1-inch-thick log. Cut the logs into 15–20 coin-sized pieces (about ⅓ oz. each). Place your thumbs side by side and flatten each coin into a disk, then dust lightly with potato starch. Using a small rolling pin, roll each disk into a 3-inch round. (Alternatively, using a hand-crank pasta machine, pass each disk of dough through the rollers twice to create a 3-inch round.) Cover the dough and finished wrappers with plastic wrap to keep them from drying out between batches.

Step 6 Form the gyoza: Working with one wrapper at a time, add 1 teaspoon (or up to 1 tablespoon) of filling to the center of each wrapper and spread it into a disk, leaving a ¼-inch border. Using a finger dipped in water, moisten the outer edge of the wrapper. Fold the dumpling in half like a taco (but don’t press together to seal) and hold in your dominant hand. Using the thumb and index fingers of your dominant hand, pinch the edge closest to you to seal. Then use the thumb and forefinger of your non-dominant hand to pleat one edge of the dough, enclosing the filling without squeezing any out. Continue crimping the seam until you reach the end, making about five pleats, squeezing out any excess air as you go. Set aside on a baking sheet and dust lightly with potato starch. (See headnote for gyoza storage instructions.)

Step 7 Cook a batch of 12 gyoza: To a 10-inch nonstick skillet over high heat, add the oil. When the oil is hot, add 12 gyoza in a pinwheel formation. In a small bowl, whisk together the potato starch, flour, and 1 cup of water, then pour the mixture over the gyoza. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and cook until most of the water has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Turn the heat to low, remove the lid, and continue cooking until the water has completely evaporated, about 2 minutes. Using a thin silicone spatula, carefully release the gyoza and “wings” from the skillet, then cover with a serving platter and invert to serve the gyoza crispy-side up. Repeat this process with the remaining gyoza, adding more oil and flour slurry for each batch.