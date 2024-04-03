Hanetsuki Gyoza (Dumplings with “Wings”)
A batch of homemade gyoza bound with crispy, lacy “wings” is a memorable start to an at-home Japanese izakaya feast.
- Serves
Makes 60 gyoza
- Cook
2 hours
Gyoza is one of chef Sylvan Mishima Brackett’s all-time favorite foods—and one of the most beloved dishes at Rintaro, his San Francisco-based izakaya. From a young age, Brackett helped his mother Toshiko make gyoza at home, starting with filling and wetting the edges of each gyoza wrapper, then eventually graduating to pleating the gyoza closed as needed.
In this recipe, a gelatin-rich stock is used to bind well-seasoned ground pork and steamed cabbage, which is then stuffed into handmade wrappers before steaming. If you have a truly nonstick skillet at your disposal, Brackett includes the option of making crispy starch-based “wings” to bind the dumplings just before serving. But the dumplings will be just as good without this dramatic presentation.
Though some chefs might claim gyoza isn’t a true Japanese dish, it is one of those foods, alongside ramen, that has been thoroughly incorporated into many beloved izakayas across the country. At Rintaro, Brackett delegates the making of the restaurant’s dumplings to his gyoza “section chief” Tomoko Tokumaru, a chef from Fukuoka who has led a team of Japanese women in perfecting Toshiko’s recipe—and turning out nearly a quarter of a million gyoza in the process.
This recipe walks through all of the steps for preparing gyoza, from making the wrappers and filling from scratch to assembling them into way more dumplings than you could eat in one sitting. Luckily these dumplings freeze very well: shape all the dumplings, then line them on a rimmed baking sheet lightly dusted with potato starch, taking care not to let them touch. Cover with plastic wrap and freeze overnight. Once frozen solid, transfer them to airtight containers or freezer storage bags. They will keep, frozen, for up to 1 month.
Adapted with permission from Rintaro: Japanese Food from an Izakaya in California by Sylvan Mishima Brackett with Jessica Battilana. Published by Hardie Grant Publishing, October 2023.
Featured in: “This Cookbook Will Help You Create Your Own Japanese Izakaya Experience,” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
For the wrappers:
- 4¼ cups plus 3 Tbsp. (525 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. toasted sesame oil
- 1 tsp. fine salt
- Potato starch, for dusting
For the filling:
- ¾ lb. green cabbage, cored
- ¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. chicken stock
- 1 tsp. powdered gelatin
- 1¾ lb. ground pork
- 2 Tbsp. plus ¾ tsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. sake
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. toasted sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp. plus 1½ tsp. sugar
- 1½ tsp. fine salt
- 5 scallions, trimmed and finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- One 2-inch piece fresh ginger, grated
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
For cooking 12 gyoza:
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1½ tsp. potato starch
- ½ tsp. all-purpose flour
For serving:
- 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- Chile oil
Instructions
