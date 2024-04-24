Recipes
Turmeric-Ginger Fish Bake
For a satisfying meal with minimal cleanup, cook quick-marinated fillets in foil.
- Serves
4
- Cook
45 minutes
This baked fish recipe—steamed in a foil packet in the oven to produce tender, flaky flesh—channels Indian flavors chef Romy Gill loves. Delicate white fillets of cod, haddock, or halibut make an ideal canvas for her marinade of coconut milk and lemon juice infused with fresh turmeric and ginger, which lend earthy, peppery notes. If you can’t find Indian green chiles, serrano or Thai chiles are an appropriate substitute.
Featured in “We Should All Be Cooking with Fresh Turmeric.”
Ingredients
- ¼ cup coarsely chopped cilantro
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- 3 Tbsp. plus. 1 tsp. coconut milk
- 2 Tbsp. sunflower or vegetable oil, divided
- 2 tsp. ground coriander
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 Indian green chiles, finely chopped
- One 1-in. piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- One 1-in. piece fresh turmeric, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 lb. skinless white fish fillets, such as cod, haddock, or halibut, cut into 4 equal pieces
- Steamed basmati rice, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
In a food processor, blend the cilantro, lemon juice, coconut milk, 2 teaspoons of the oil, the coriander, black pepper, salt, chiles, ginger, onion, and turmeric into a fine paste.
Step 2
Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with foil.
Step 3
Pat the fish dry with paper towels, then spread the paste evenly over both sides of each fillet. Place the fillets side by side in the center of the baking sheet, then evenly drizzle the remaining oil on top of the fish. Cover with another piece of foil, crimp the pieces of foil around the edges to seal into a packet, and set aside to marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes.
Step 4
Bake until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, 15–20 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve warm. Transfer to a platter and serve warm with basmati rice.
