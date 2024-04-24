Recipes

Banana-Mango Smoothie with Fresh Turmeric

This sunny, on-the-go breakfast packs a bonus anti-inflammatory boost.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook

    10 minutes

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI • FOOD STYLING: JESSIE YUCHEN

By Romy Gill

Published on April 24, 2024

One of chef Romy Gill’s favorite sweet treats when she was growing up in India was smoothies. Her parents would blitz them up using whatever fruit was freshest, though a combination she especially loved was banana and mango. The pairing tasted even better when her parents added fresh turmeric. The root lent the smoothie a bright, peppery flavor—not to mention its anti-inflammatory powers—and made the fruits’ yellow hues even sunnier. 

Though fresh or frozen fruit both work in this banana-mango smoothie recipe, opt for frozen if you want a thicker, creamier consistency. To make this dairy-free or vegan, feel free to swap in almond or soy milk.

Featured in “We Should All Be Cooking with Fresh Turmeric.”

Ingredients

  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted, and cut into 2-in. pieces (about 1½ cups) or 12 oz. frozen mango chunks
  • 1 fresh or frozen ripe banana, cut into 2-in. pieces
  • One ½-in. piece turmeric, peeled and coarsely chopped

Instructions

Step 1

To a blender, add the milk, mangoes, banana, turmeric, and ½ cup of ice cubes. Blend until smooth, pour into a glass, and serve immediately.

