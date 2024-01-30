Macaroni du Chalet
Heaps of Gruyère cheese are nonnegotiable in this one-pot Swiss pasta.
- Serves
4
- Cook
30 minutes
Visitors to Switzerland’s Fribourg region who ride the swinging funicular to the tippity top of Mount Moléson can soak in dazzling views over a cool glass of chasselas wine and a heaping bowl of macaroni du chalet. Known as Älplermagronen in the German-speaking parts of the country, this simple and comforting one-pot pasta recipe—adapted from the one served at the no-frills Plan-Francey restaurant—is best made with the regional king of cheeses: le Gruyère. (To be sure you’re getting the real deal, look for “AOP” on the label.) Don’t skimp on the scallions and chives—they provide a necessary hit of freshness and draw out the cheese’s herbal and oniony notes.
Featured in: “Our Best Mac and Cheese Recipes Will Satisfy All Your Cravings.”
Ingredients
- 3 cups vegetable broth
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 medium white onion, finely chopped
- 2½ cups (12 oz.) elbow macaroni
- 2 cups (6 oz.) coarsely grated Gruyère cheese
- 1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped chives
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped scallions
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
