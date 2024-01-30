Recipes

Macaroni du Chalet

Heaps of Gruyère cheese are nonnegotiable in this one-pot Swiss pasta.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    30 minutes

Kat Craddock

Visitors to Switzerland’s Fribourg region who ride the swinging funicular to the tippity top of Mount Moléson can soak in dazzling views over a cool glass of chasselas wine and a heaping bowl of macaroni du chalet. Known as Älplermagronen in the German-speaking parts of the country, this simple and comforting one-pot pasta recipe—adapted from the one served at the no-frills Plan-Francey restaurant—is best made with the regional king of cheeses: le Gruyère. (To be sure you’re getting the real deal, look for “AOP” on the label.) Don’t skimp on the scallions and chives—they provide a necessary hit of freshness and draw out the cheese’s herbal and oniony notes.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups vegetable broth
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 medium white onion, finely chopped
  • 2½ cups (12 oz.) elbow macaroni
  • 2 cups (6 oz.) coarsely grated Gruyère cheese
  • 1 cup (8 oz.) sour cream
  • 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped chives
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped scallions

Instructions

Step 1

To a large pot set over medium-high heat, add the vegetable broth and season lightly with salt. Add the onions, bring to a boil, and cook until the onions are softened, 2–4 minutes. Add the pasta and continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 8–10 minutes. 

Step 2

Remove from the heat and, without draining the macaroni, stir in the cheese, sour cream, and butter until the cheese is thoroughly melted and the macaroni is coated in a rich sauce. Season to taste with more salt and black pepper, sprinkle with chives and scallions, and serve hot.

