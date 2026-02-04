Mango-Ginger Margarita
Tropical fruit and warm spice transform this classic cocktail.

By Le Bernardin

Published on February 4, 2026

Domaine de Canton, an aromatic, small-batch ginger liqueur made in France, adds a spicy note to this fruity twist on the classic margarita from New York City’s Le Bernardin, where the drink was dubbed “Le Mexique.” While optional, a garnish of thin dark chocolate shavings pairs surprisingly well with the subtly sweet, silky smooth cocktail.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. white tequila
  • ½ oz. ginger liqueur, such as Domaine de Canton
  • ½ oz. fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz. mango purée
  • ¼ oz. agave syrup
  • Dark chocolate shavings, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the tequila, ginger liqueur, lime juice, mango purée, and agave syrup. Shake vigorously until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled champagne coupe, garnish with dark chocolate shavings if desired, and serve.
  1. To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the tequila, ginger liqueur, lime juice, mango purée, and agave syrup. Shake vigorously until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled champagne coupe, garnish with dark chocolate shavings if desired, and serve.
Drinks

Mango-Ginger Margarita

Tropical fruit and warm spice transform this classic cocktail.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Mango-Ginger Margarita
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: BEN WEINER

By Le Bernardin

Published on February 4, 2026

Domaine de Canton, an aromatic, small-batch ginger liqueur made in France, adds a spicy note to this fruity twist on the classic margarita from New York City’s Le Bernardin, where the drink was dubbed “Le Mexique.” While optional, a garnish of thin dark chocolate shavings pairs surprisingly well with the subtly sweet, silky smooth cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 1 oz. white tequila
  • ½ oz. ginger liqueur, such as Domaine de Canton
  • ½ oz. fresh lime juice
  • ½ oz. mango purée
  • ¼ oz. agave syrup
  • Dark chocolate shavings, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the tequila, ginger liqueur, lime juice, mango purée, and agave syrup. Shake vigorously until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled champagne coupe, garnish with dark chocolate shavings if desired, and serve.
  1. To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the tequila, ginger liqueur, lime juice, mango purée, and agave syrup. Shake vigorously until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled champagne coupe, garnish with dark chocolate shavings if desired, and serve.

Keep Reading

Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon

Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon

By Chihiro Tomioka
The Best Ginger Liqueur Cocktail Recipes

These Glorious Ginger Cocktails Will Be a Hit at Any Party

By Ryan McCarthy
Champurrado Chocolate Pudding

Champurrado Chocolate Pudding

By Jonathan Correa
Honey Ginger French 75

Honey Ginger French 75

By Irene Yoo
Esquites

Esquites

By Fatima Khawaja
Tetelas

Tetelas (Masa Pockets)

By Fatima Khawaja
Vanilla-Rum Custard

Vanilla-Rum Custard

By Roberta Corradin
Bull Shot

Bull Shot

By SAVEUR Editors
Tourment d’Amour

Tourment d’Amour

By Cillette Appolinaire, Adapted by Ryan McCarthy
Drinks

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe