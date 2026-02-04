Mango-Ginger Margarita
Tropical fruit and warm spice transform this classic cocktail.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
Domaine de Canton, an aromatic, small-batch ginger liqueur made in France, adds a spicy note to this fruity twist on the classic margarita from New York City’s Le Bernardin, where the drink was dubbed “Le Mexique.” While optional, a garnish of thin dark chocolate shavings pairs surprisingly well with the subtly sweet, silky smooth cocktail.
Ingredients
- 1 oz. white tequila
- ½ oz. ginger liqueur, such as Domaine de Canton
- ½ oz. fresh lime juice
- ½ oz. mango purée
- ¼ oz. agave syrup
- Dark chocolate shavings, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
- To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the tequila, ginger liqueur, lime juice, mango purée, and agave syrup. Shake vigorously until well chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled champagne coupe, garnish with dark chocolate shavings if desired, and serve.
