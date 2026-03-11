Lao Beijing Baodu (Poached Tripe With Mung Bean Noodles)

Poached tripe with mung bean noodles and a variety of toppings is a staple dish of Beijing’s Muslim Hui population. Its essential seasonings—­fermented red bean curd, chile oil, ­oyster sauce, and chive paste—and fresh and crunchy garnishes may be adjusted to individual taste. Beef tripe is available cleaned and pre-shredded at many Asian grocery stores, usually in the freezer section. If using frozen, thaw thoroughly and rinse well before using.

Chive paste, sometimes labeled “leek flower sauce,” is made by fermenting garlic and chive blossoms, and is commonly used in hot pot dipping sauces. Store the garlicky, umami paste in an airtight container in the fridge to make it last longer and help contain its pungent aroma. Fermented red bean curd is derived from red yeast rice, an ingredient in char siu, or Cantonese barbecued pork. A little goes a long way—the brine itself can be used for flavoring and color, and the cubes of tofu can be mashed with their liquid to make an ultra-savory paste. These can be purchased from Asian grocery stores or online.