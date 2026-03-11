Mian Cha (Millet Porridge With Sesame Paste)
This hearty, comforting Beijing breakfast gets a savory boost from chile oil and cilantro.
- Serves
4
- Time
30 minutes
This mild millet porridge is a breakfast mainstay in the hutongs of Beijing, and is typically topped with a thick layer of toasted sesame paste and toasted sesame seeds. Some purveyors add cilantro and chile oil for bolder flavor. If starting with raw sesame seeds, spread them in a single layer in a medium skillet over medium-low heat and toast, stirring frequently, until golden, about 5 minutes. Cool the seeds to room temperature before grinding. Be sure to use fine corn flour (as opposed to coarse cornmeal or cornstarch) to ensure the proper velvety texture.
Unlike tahini, Chinese sesame paste typically starts with toasted whole seeds, which produce a richer, more robust flavor and a slightly coarser texture than husked sesame. Different from fermented condiments that benefit from age, sesame paste is always better fresh.
Featured in “Between the Walls” by Megan Zhang in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.
Ingredients
- 1 cup fine millet flour
- ¼ cup fine corn flour
- ½ cup toasted sesame paste
- 2 Tbsp. sesame oil
- ¼ cup toasted sesame seeds
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- Chopped cilantro leaves and chile oil, for serving (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
- Into a small bowl, sift the millet and corn flours. Add 1 cup of water and stir until smooth. Set aside.
- In a second small bowl, stir together the sesame paste and oil. Set aside.
- Using a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle, coarsely grind the sesame seeds. Transfer to a third small bowl and stir in the salt. Set aside.
- In a small pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Whisking continuously, gradually add the flour mixture. Turn the heat to low and simmer, whisking frequently, until the porridge is thick and smooth, about 15 minutes.
- Divide the porridge among four bowls, then top evenly with the reserved sesame paste and seed mixtures. Garnish with cilantro and chile oil if desired and serve hot.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story