Mian Cha (Millet Porridge With Sesame Paste)

This mild millet porridge is a breakfast mainstay in the hutongs of Beijing, and is typically topped with a thick layer of toasted sesame paste and toasted sesame seeds. Some purveyors add cilantro and chile oil for bolder flavor. If starting with raw sesame seeds, spread them in a single layer in a medium skillet over medium-low heat and toast, stirring frequently, until golden, about 5 minutes. Cool the seeds to room temperature before grinding. Be sure to use fine corn flour (as opposed to coarse cornmeal or cornstarch) to ensure the proper velvety texture.