Grilled Morels with Fontina on Toast
Lightly charred, generously buttered, spring’s favorite mushroom shines in this simple recipe.
Welcome to SAVEUR’s weekly column on how to cook local produce according to our test kitchen manager, Fatima Khawaja. This is where you’ll find creative, unfussy meal ideas plus plenty of cooking advice—like what to do with that bumper crop of zucchini or how to store delicate heirloom tomatoes. Each week, Fatima hits the farmers market and chooses a peak-season ingredient to explore in depth. Follow along, and you’ll learn how to turn the season’s bounty into easy plant-based meals that’ll be on the table in under an hour.
Finding morels at the farmers market is like winning the lottery. You’ll come across them one early morning, but the next day they’re all gone. Or they might not make an appearance at all one year, yet the following, they’re around for weeks. That’s because these fussy rare mushrooms can’t be cultivated—they’re only found in the wild and are so highly dependent on the climate. The good news is, you can substitute any edible mushroom in recipes that call for morels.
When shopping for wild mushrooms, look for ones that are dry and unbruised. Don’t be daunted by the price-per-pound; mushrooms don’t weigh much, so a few ounces will go far. To prevent molding, store them in a brown paper bag in the fridge (the crisper drawer with the humidity turned off is best), and plan to eat them within a couple of days, lest they get slimy or shriveled. If the stems are too chewy for your taste (shiitake stems are notoriously tough), freeze them along with any trimmings and add them to your next batch of beef or vegetable stock.
When I’m cooking for my family (and not recipe testing), I love to keep things simple—I’m a new mom, after all. These days, that means plenty of crusty bread (grilled on my little superintendent-approved electric grill) topped with cheese and something quick-cooked. A few farmer’s market morels, placed briefly over the hot grates, make this simple dish into something extra-special. If you don’t have a grill, use your oven’s broiler, or even a grill pan to toast the bread; meanwhile, fry the mushrooms directly in the chive-shallot butter until just tender.
Ingredients
- ¼ cups salted butter, softened, divided
- 3 tbsp. finely chopped chives
- Freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cups olive oil, divided
- 2 tbsp. sherry vinegar
- 1 small shallot, finely chopped (3 Tbsp.)
- 1 medium garlic clove, finely chopped (2 tsp.)
- 4 oz. fresh morels (1½ cups)
- Two ½–1 in. thick slice of country bread
- 2 oz. thinly sliced fontina cheese
- Flaky sea salt, to taste
Instructions
- Set a grill to medium-high. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and sherry vinegar. Set aside.
- In a small skillet set over medium heat, add the butter. Once the butter is melted and bubbly, add the shallots and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3–4 minutes. Add the chives and cook for another minute. Season with freshly ground black pepper and remove from the heat.
- Skewer the morels, and once the grill is hot, grease the grates with oil and add the morels, just barely cooking them to get them smokey and a little charred, about 5 minutes on each side. Remove from the grill and transfer to a cutting board. Take the mushrooms off the skewer, coarsely chop them and then add them to the butter mixture, tossing well to combine.
- Either using a pastry brush, brush the remaining olive oil on both sides of the two slices of bread, or drizzle the oil. On the grill, toast the bread slices until the bread gets toasty and you get grill marks, about 2 minutes on each side, and then transfer to the cutting board. Top the toasts with thinly sliced fontina cheese, and return to the grill, covering it with a lid to melt the cheese, 30–60 seconds. Transfer the toast back to the plate, and top with the buttery morels, and sprinkle with the vinegar dressing and maldon salt to taste.