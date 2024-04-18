Recipes

Thai Sugar Cookies

Known as khanom naa taek, these delicate treats are made with wheat flour, a signature ingredient in the sweet shops of Phuket.

AUSTIN BUSH

By Austin Bush

Published on April 18, 2024

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

In his travels through the island city of Phuket, cookbook author Austin Bush noticed an abundance of sweets and snacks made with wheat-based flour. Though most Thai-style treats are rice-based, the cuisine of Phuket province is shaped by the history of its Chinese residents, most notably laborers who brought with them an appetite for wheat-based noodles, breads, and treats. These cookies, sold by a Phuket bakery in operation for more than two generations, are known by Hokkien Chinese as khanom naa taek, or “cracked top.” Their light color and small size make them a perfect snack to accompany coffee or afternoon tea.

Ammonium bicarbonate is an ingredient used as a leavening agent in many Thai sweets and baked goods. During the baking process, it releases both carbon dioxide and ammonia, and can produce a strong, almost noxious smell. At high heat, however, the aroma disappears completely, leaving behind a flavor akin to fortune cookies. (If your oven can’t reach as high as 500°F, Bush suggests cranking it to its maximum heat and baking a minute or two longer to ensure your cookies emerge crispy, toasty, and ammonia-aroma-free.)

Adapted from The Food of Southern Thailand. Copyright © 2024 by Austin Bush. Used with permission of the publisher, W.W. Norton & Company. All rights reserved.

Featured in “Decades of Travel Inform This Guide to Southern Thailand Cooking” by Jessica Carbone.

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups all-​purpose flour
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. ammonium bicarbonate
  • ½ tsp. fine salt
  • ¼ tsp. baking powder
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 large egg
  • 1–2 drops yellow food coloring, optional

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 500°F.

Step 2

Into a large bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, ammonium bicarbonate, salt, and baking powder. Stir in the oil, egg, food coloring (if using), and 1 tablespoon of water. Using your hands, knead until the ingredients are well incorporated.

Step 3

Roll heaping teaspoons (10 grams each) of the dough into balls and space at least ½ inch apart on two large unlined baking sheets. Using your finger, make a shallow dimple in the top of each ball. 

Step 4

Bake, rotating halfway through, until the cookies are just firm and slightly toasted on the bottom, about 7 minutes. Allow to cool on the baking sheets. The cookies are best eaten the day they are baked but can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days. 

