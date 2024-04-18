Thai Sugar Cookies

This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.

In his travels through the island city of Phuket, cookbook author Austin Bush noticed an abundance of sweets and snacks made with wheat-based flour. Though most Thai-style treats are rice-based, the cuisine of Phuket province is shaped by the history of its Chinese residents, most notably laborers who brought with them an appetite for wheat-based noodles, breads, and treats. These cookies, sold by a Phuket bakery in operation for more than two generations, are known by Hokkien Chinese as khanom naa taek, or “cracked top.” Their light color and small size make them a perfect snack to accompany coffee or afternoon tea.

Ammonium bicarbonate is an ingredient used as a leavening agent in many Thai sweets and baked goods. During the baking process, it releases both carbon dioxide and ammonia, and can produce a strong, almost noxious smell. At high heat, however, the aroma disappears completely, leaving behind a flavor akin to fortune cookies. (If your oven can’t reach as high as 500°F, Bush suggests cranking it to its maximum heat and baking a minute or two longer to ensure your cookies emerge crispy, toasty, and ammonia-aroma-free.)

