Pastrami and Sauerkraut Bucatini

Everything you love about the iconic sandwich—in pasta form.

  • Serves

    4

  • Cook

    25 minutes

NOAH FECKS

By Ali Rosen

Published on April 23, 2024

Cookbook author Ali Rosen describes this pastrami sandwich-inspired pasta as an “explosion of flavor.” The dish builds depth in three ways: beef broth, which is used to cook the bucatini; a quintet of spices inspired by the ones traditionally used to cure pastrami; and bright, tangy sauerkraut, which tames the richness of the meat. As Rosen puts it, the recipe is “really mostly just a matter of sticking a half teaspoon into a bunch of spices (and if you can’t find a spice or two in your pantry, don’t stress. It’ll turn out fine.)” A worthy homage to the classic sandwich that’s ready in less than half an hour? It’s more than fine—it’s a keeper.

Adapted from 15 Minute Meals: Truly Quick Recipes that Don’t Taste like Shortcuts by Ali Rosen. Copyright © 2024. Available from Mango.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups beef broth
  • 1 lb. bucatini
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more
  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard 
  • ½ tsp. ground coriander
  • ½ tsp. fennel seeds
  • ½ tsp. brown mustard seeds 
  • ½ tsp. onion powder 
  • ½ tsp. smoked paprika 
  • 1 lb. sliced pastrami, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup sauerkraut

Instructions

Step 1

In a large pot, bring the broth to a boil. Add the bucatini and salt, and cook, stirring every minute or two, for 6–8 minutes (or according to the package directions).

Step 2

Meanwhile, to a small skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. When hot, add the Dijon mustard, coriander, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, onion powder, and paprika. Cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in the pastrami and sauerkraut.

Step 3

Drain the bucatini, reserving a few tablespoons of broth. Add the bucatini back to the pot and stir in the pastrami mixture. Add a tablespoon of broth at a time as needed if it looks dry. Season to taste with salt, and serve hot.

