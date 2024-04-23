Pastrami and Sauerkraut Bucatini
Everything you love about the iconic sandwich—in pasta form.
- Serves
4
- Cook
25 minutes
Cookbook author Ali Rosen describes this pastrami sandwich-inspired pasta as an “explosion of flavor.” The dish builds depth in three ways: beef broth, which is used to cook the bucatini; a quintet of spices inspired by the ones traditionally used to cure pastrami; and bright, tangy sauerkraut, which tames the richness of the meat. As Rosen puts it, the recipe is “really mostly just a matter of sticking a half teaspoon into a bunch of spices (and if you can’t find a spice or two in your pantry, don’t stress. It’ll turn out fine.)” A worthy homage to the classic sandwich that’s ready in less than half an hour? It’s more than fine—it’s a keeper.
Adapted from 15 Minute Meals: Truly Quick Recipes that Don’t Taste like Shortcuts by Ali Rosen. Copyright © 2024. Available from Mango.
Ingredients
- 6 cups beef broth
- 1 lb. bucatini
- 1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp. ground coriander
- ½ tsp. fennel seeds
- ½ tsp. brown mustard seeds
- ½ tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 lb. sliced pastrami, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup sauerkraut
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
