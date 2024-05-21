Recipes
Cheesy Artichoke Dip with Preserved Lemons and Harissa
This Moroccan-inspired take on the old-school appetizer is anything but bland.
- Serves
6–8
- Cook
55 minutes
Like many Americans above a certain age, I have a soft spot for warm, creamy artichoke dip—you know, the one with the spinach and parmesan and gobs of cream cheese and mayo. But a recent trip to Morocco reminded me how well artichokes play with a whole host of other ingredients, like ras el hanout, fresh herbs, and preserved lemon. Next time you’re on appetizer duty, consider this head-turner of a dip that takes no more time than the old favorite.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups (8 oz.) drained canned baby artichoke hearts (from one 14-oz. can, patted dry with paper towels)
- 6 oz. feta, crumbled (1 cup)
- 4 oz. (½ cup) cream cheese
- 4 oz. coarsely grated young Gouda (1 cup)
- 3 oz. finely grated parmesan (1½ cups)
- 1 cup chopped fresh herbs (such as cilantro or parsley)
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup sour cream
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. very finely chopped preserved lemon rind
- 2 tsp. harissa
- 1½ tsp. finely chopped garlic
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- Aleppo or Urfa pepper (optional)
- Crackers, tortilla chips, or crusty bread, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 400°F. In a food processor, pulse the artichoke hearts, feta, cream cheese, Gouda, parmesan, herbs, mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, preserved lemon, harissa, garlic, and cumin to a coarse paste.
Step 2
Scrape into a 9-inch pie plate or cast iron skillet and bake until golden and bubbling, about 20 minutes. Turn on the broiler and broil until browned, 5–10 minutes more. Cool for 10 minutes, then sprinkle with Aleppo or Urfa pepper if desired and serve with crackers, tortilla chips, or crusty bread.
