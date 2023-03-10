Middle Eastern Rice with Lentils, Frizzled Onions, and Lemony Yogurt Sauce
Mujaddara is the holy grail when it comes to easy and affordable pantry meals.
- Serves
6
Welcome to One Pot Bangers, Benjamin Kemper’s weeknight cooking column, where you’ll find our freshest, boldest ideas that require just one pot, skillet, or sheet pan. Busy week? We’ve got you covered with these low-effort, high-reward recipes from around the globe.
My all-time favorite recipe for mujaddara—that vegetarian Middle Eastern rice-and-lentil dish topped with crisp-fried onions and tangy yogurt sauce—borrows ingredients and techniques from cookbook authors like Yotam Ottolenghi and Paula Wolfert, plus skilled home cooks who let me peer over their shoulders. If you have time, toast the spices whole, then grind them yourself—it’s worth the extra step.
Ingredients
For the sauce:
- 1 cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt
- 1 small garlic clove, very finely chopped
- 1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- Kosher salt
- Ground sumac and extra-virgin olive oil, for garnish (optional)
For the rice:
- Olive or vegetable oil, for frying
- 4 medium onions, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup basmati rice (7½ oz.), rinsed in a strainer until the water runs clear
- 2 tsp. ground coriander
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- ¾ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp. ground allspice
- ¼ tsp. ground turmeric
- Pinch cayenne pepper, or more to taste
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tsp. pomegranate molasses, or 1 tsp. sugar
- 2½ cups cooked brown or green lentils (see footnote)
- Coarsely chopped parsley leaves and/or cilantro, for garnish