No-Fry Frybread

Frybread is both a beloved dish and complicated cultural symbol among Native American communities, particularly the Navajo Nation, with whom the dish is thought to have originated. After the U.S. government forcibly removed thousands of Navajo people from their homeland in New Mexico, these Native communities lost access to their traditional foods. Families had to subsist on the meager commodities the government provided, like flour and lard, and they invented frybread as a simple means of sustenance. Though the dish is traditionally fried, chefs Lois Ellen Frank and Walter Whitewater reimagined it as a dry-fried, pan-cooked recipe—with similarly chewy, puffed results. Also called "tortilla bread" by some members of the Pueblo tribes in New Mexico, this flatbread is a tasty accompaniment to hearty stews, like this Three Sisters Stew.