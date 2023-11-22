Three Sisters Stew

Step 1

Preheat a medium cast-iron skillet over high heat until it is hot but not smoking. Add the garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the garlic blackens evenly on all sides, 15–20 minutes. (It’s okay if some of the original color is still visible.) Transfer the blackened garlic to a small bowl and cool for 5 minutes, then transfer to a food processor and pulse, scraping down the sides as needed, until a rough paste forms. Transfer to a container, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use. (The blackened garlic will keep in the fridge for 3 days. To extend its life, add enough sunflower or olive oil to cover the garlic, and it will keep in the fridge for one week.)