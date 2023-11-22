Three Sisters Stew
We can think of no better dish to celebrate the ancient trinity of corn, beans, and squash.
- Serves
4-6
- Cook
1 hour 15 minutes
Named for three of the staple crops of many Indigenous nations—corn, squash, and beans—this rich, restorative stew is adapted from food historian and cookbook author Lois Ellen Frank’s book, Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky: Modern Plant-Based Recipes Using Native American Ingredients. Frank and Walter Whitewater, a Diné chef and the book's culinary advisor, consider the trio a beautiful example of the interconnectedness of nature: Beans provide nitrogen to the soil, helping the corn to grow, while corn offers beans a pole to climb up; meanwhile, squash’s large leaves give shade to the soil, maintaining its moisture and keeping weeds at bay. The rib-sticking dish makes splendid use of this trifecta of Indigenous ingredients—and further enriches their aroma with a nutty, earthy blackened garlic paste. Serve this three sisters stew recipe with a side of bread, like Frank and Whitewater’s no-fry frybread recipe.
Excerpted from Seed to Plate, Soil to Sky: Modern Plant-Based Recipes Using Native American Ingredients by Lois Ellen Frank. Copyright © 2023. Available from Hachette Go, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
Featured in "The Indigenous American Ingredients That Changed the Course of Food History," by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup garlic cloves, peeled
- 2 tsp. sunflower oil
- 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
- ½ green bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped (about ½ cup)
- 1 zucchini, cut into ½-in. cubes
- One 14.5-oz. can diced tomatoes, preferably no salt added
- One 15-oz. can dark red kidney beans, drained
- One 15-oz. can pinto beans, drained
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels
- 1½ Tbsp. mild New Mexico red chile powder
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp. dried oregano
- ¼ tsp. dried thyme
Instructions
