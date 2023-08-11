Recipes

Paper Plane

Single-malt whisky brings smoky flavor to this cocktail, inspired by a Prohibition-era drink.

  • Serves

    1

  • Cook

    5 minutes

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DANIEL SEUNG LEE; ART DIRECTION BY KATE BERRY

By Courtesy Tenmile Distillery

Published on August 11, 2023

Based on a cocktail popular in Prohibition-era gin joints, the Paper Plane belongs to the family of corpse revivers, created in the 19th century as hangover cures. This whisky-based version was first developed by bartender Sasha Petraske for The Violet Hour, a new-wave speakeasy in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Featured inOur New Favorite Single Malt Whisky Comes From … New York?by Shane Mitchell.

Ingredients

  • ¾ oz. Amaro Nonino Quintessentia
  • ¾ oz. Faccia Brutto aperitivo
  • ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ¾ oz. Little Rest whisky

Instructions

Step 1

To a cocktail shaker, add the Amaro, aperitivo, lemon juice, whisky, and enough ice to fill it about halfway. Shake well, strain into a coupe glass, and serve immediately.

Keep Reading

Braised Rabbit Tenmile

Braised Rabbit with Pan-Fried Radishes and Creamy Polenta

By ELIZA GLAISTER
Clover Club Tenmilke

Clover Club Cocktail

By COURTESY TENMILE DISTILLERY
Tuna Crudo Westerly Canteen

Tuna Crudo with Chamomile Oil, Cucumber Salad, and Pea Shoots

By MOLLY LEVINE
Tenmille Shane

Our New Favorite Single Malt Whisky Comes From … New York?

By SHANE MITCHELL
French Toast

Custardy French Toast

By MEGAN HEINE
Seaweed Brown Butter Pasta

Seaweed Brown Butter Pasta

By HETTY MCKINNON
Carbone’s Cherry Pepper Ribs

Carbone’s Cherry Pepper Ribs

By MARIO CARBONE
Cake d’Alsace

Cake d’Alsace (Bacon, Gruyère, and Caramelized Onion Loaf)

By ALEKSANDRA CRAPANZANO
Canned Sardine Banh Mi

Sardine Bánh Mì

By SHIRLEY GARRIER AND MATHIEU ZOUHAIRI
Recipes

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe