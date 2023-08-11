Recipes
Paper Plane
Single-malt whisky brings smoky flavor to this cocktail, inspired by a Prohibition-era drink.
- Serves
1
- Cook
5 minutes
Based on a cocktail popular in Prohibition-era gin joints, the Paper Plane belongs to the family of corpse revivers, created in the 19th century as hangover cures. This whisky-based version was first developed by bartender Sasha Petraske for The Violet Hour, a new-wave speakeasy in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.
Featured in “Our New Favorite Single Malt Whisky Comes From … New York?” by Shane Mitchell.
Ingredients
- ¾ oz. Amaro Nonino Quintessentia
- ¾ oz. Faccia Brutto aperitivo
- ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
- ¾ oz. Little Rest whisky
Instructions
Step 1
To a cocktail shaker, add the Amaro, aperitivo, lemon juice, whisky, and enough ice to fill it about halfway. Shake well, strain into a coupe glass, and serve immediately.