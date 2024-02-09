Rosé Tteokbokki with Crab

Step 2

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet set over medium heat, then add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the crème fraîche and gochujang and stir well to combine. Turn the heat down to medium-low and stir in the crab and tteok. Add the coconut milk and salt and simmer, stirring frequently, until the sauce has thickened and the tteok are soft, about 10 minutes. (If the sauce looks dry, or if the tteok stick to the bottom of the pan, loosen the mixture with 1–2 tablespoons of water, adding more as needed.) Season to taste with more salt and black pepper, divide among serving bowls, garnish with parsley, and serve warm.