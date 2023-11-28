Sliced Pork Belly with Garlic Sauce
This staple of Taiwanese beer hall cuisine features tender poached pork drenched in a garlic, soy, and chile sauce.
- Serves
4
- Cook
25 minutes
This recipe is brought to you by the SAVEUR Cookbook Club, our passionate community of food-loving readers from around the globe celebrating our favorite authors and recipes. Join us as we cook through a new book every month, and share your food pics and vids on social media with the hashtags #SAVEURCookbookClub and #EatTheWorld.
This delicate preparation–in a recipe adapted from Clarissa Wei’s debut cookbook Made in Taiwan: Recipes and Stories from the Island Nation–is a staple dish of the semi-outdoor beer-centric eateries of Taiwan known as rèchǎo, which Wei says offer “all the sensory joys of a night market but without the need to push through the masses.” While the word rèchǎo translates to “hot stir-fry,” the dishes they feature are wide-ranging, often prepared with delicate seasoning and best appreciated alongside a cold Taiwanese lager.
This recipe requires a quick poaching of pork belly (skin-on or off, up to you), which is then thinly sliced and lightly dressed with a sauce made from garlic, chile oil, and Taiwanese soy paste. (The soy paste, which is a different product than Korean soybean paste or Chinese yellow soybean paste, is a syrupy condiment and a fundamental ingredient in many Taiwanese dishes. It is available in Asian grocery stores or via online retailers, but you can also substitute vegetarian oyster sauce.)
Ingredients
For the pork:
- 1 lb. pork belly (see headnote)
- 2 scallions, trimmed and halved
- One 1-in. piece fresh ginger, unpeeled and thinly sliced
- 1 medium seedless cucumber, ends trimmed and cut into matchsticks
For the sauce:
- 2 Tbsp. Taiwanese soy paste (see headnote)
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 garlic clove, finely chopped, plus more for garnish
- ½ tsp. toasted sesame oil
- ¼ tsp. chili crisp or chile oil
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Continue to Next Story