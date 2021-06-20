These hand pies are an easy and portable way to showcase seasonal sour cherries. Rye flour lends a nutty complexity to the tender butter pie crust while cherry cocktail bitters, rich balsamic vinegar, and whole vanilla bean provide additional layers of fragrance and depth. Punch out circles of dough using a 6-inch aluminum pie tin or a bowl of similar size. A cherry pitter will make fast work of processing the fresh fruit; out of season, frozen sour cherries are an excellent substitute.

The crust and filling keep well in the fridge for several days, or the pies may be assembled and frozen, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap, for up to a month until you are ready to bake them off.

Featured in: “Cherry Hand Pies Are The Ultimate Taste of Summer.”