Spiced Quince Sharbat

In a medium pot, toss together the sugar, salt, cardamom, quinces, cinnamon stick, and vanilla seeds and pod. Set aside, stirring occasionally, until the sugar looks like wet sand, about 1 hour.

To the pot, add 2 cups of cold water and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until the fruit is very soft and the syrup is deep pink, about 2 hours.

Step 3