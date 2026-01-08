Spicy Black Beans With Queso Fresco
Topped with crumbled cheese and chopped onion, this simple side is perfect for spooning over rice or serving with tacos.

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on January 8, 2026

These spicy black beans are the perfect complement to our grilled fish tacos with creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro rice. After cooking, lightly mash a cup of beans and mix back in for peak texture.

Featured in “True West: Family Cooking in Las Vegas” by Beth Kracklauer in the April 2012 issue.

  • Serves

    8–10

  • Time

    1 hour 15 minutes, plus soaking

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Jason Schreiber

Ingredients

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 medium white onion, coarsely chopped, plus more finely chopped, for topping
  • 1 lb. dried black beans, soaked in 8 cups of water for 6 hours and drained
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 jalapeño, halved
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Crumbled queso fresco, for topping

Instructions

Step 1

To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the beans, bay leaf, jalapeño, and enough water to cover by 1 inch (about 5 cups). Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the beans are tender, about 1 hour. Discard the bay leaf.

Step 2

Using a slotted spoon, transfer about 1 cup of the beans to a shallow bowl and mash with a fork. Return them to the pot and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Top with finely chopped onions and crumbled queso fresco and serve.
