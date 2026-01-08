Spicy Black Beans With Queso Fresco

Step 1

To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the beans, bay leaf, jalapeño, and enough water to cover by 1 inch (about 5 cups). Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the beans are tender, about 1 hour. Discard the bay leaf.