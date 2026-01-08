Spicy Black Beans With Queso Fresco
Topped with crumbled cheese and chopped onion, this simple side is perfect for spooning over rice or serving with tacos.
- Serves
8–10
- Time
1 hour 15 minutes, plus soaking
These spicy black beans are the perfect complement to our grilled fish tacos with creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro rice. After cooking, lightly mash a cup of beans and mix back in for peak texture.
Featured in “True West: Family Cooking in Las Vegas” by Beth Kracklauer in the April 2012 issue.
Ingredients
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 medium white onion, coarsely chopped, plus more finely chopped, for topping
- 1 lb. dried black beans, soaked in 8 cups of water for 6 hours and drained
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 jalapeño, halved
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Crumbled queso fresco, for topping
Instructions
- To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add the beans, bay leaf, jalapeño, and enough water to cover by 1 inch (about 5 cups). Bring to a boil, then turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the beans are tender, about 1 hour. Discard the bay leaf.
- Using a slotted spoon, transfer about 1 cup of the beans to a shallow bowl and mash with a fork. Return them to the pot and stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Top with finely chopped onions and crumbled queso fresco and serve.
