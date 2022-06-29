Our New Favorite Picnic Dessert Calls for Cool Whip and Jell-O

Strawberry pretzel salad is a time-honored relic of the 1970s, when Jell-O salads were all the rage. The dish, a picnic favorite with kids and adults alike, is low-effort but needs several hours to set up in the fridge. Those without a food processor can crush the pretzels in a resealable bag with a rolling pin. It’s important to spread each layer to the edge of the pan to prevent seepage. Using frozen strawberries speeds up the cooling of the gelatin; if you prefer fresh berries, cool the gelatin mixture to room temperature before adding the fruit.

Featured in “This Dolly Parton-Approved “Salad” Is About To Be Your Picnic Mainstay.”